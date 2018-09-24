Language Selection

Mozilla: Mojolicious, CSS, MDN, Android Users and Desktop

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 3rd of October 2018 03:26:58 AM Filed under
Moz/FF
  • happy bmo push day – mojolicious edition

    As previously announced at FOSDEM 2018 and then re-announced at MojoConf, bugzilla.mozilla.org is now running on Mojolicious “A next generation web framework for the Perl programming language”

    This release incorporates 28 changes and the Mojolicious migration is the least interesting to the end-user, but it is pretty important in terms of being able to deliver rich experiences moving forward.

  • Supporting Referrer Policy for CSS in Firefox 64

    Navigating from one webpage to another or requesting a sub-resource within a webpage causes a web browser to send the top-level URL in the HTTP referrer field. Inspecting that HTTP header field on the receiving end allows sites to identify where the request originated which enables sites to log referrer data for operational and statistical purposes. As one can imagine, the top-level URL quite often includes user sensitive information which then might leak through the referrer value impacting an end users privacy.

  • Hack on MDN: Better accessibility for MDN Web Docs

    Hack on MDN events evolved from the documentation sprints for MDN that were held from 2010 to 2013, which brought together staff members and volunteers to write and localize content on MDN over a weekend. As implied by the name, “Hack on MDN” events expand the range of participants to include those with programming and design skills. In its current incarnation, each Hack on MDN event has a thematic focus. One in March of this year focused on browser compatibility data.

    The Hack on MDN format is a combination of hackathon and unconference; participants pitch projects and commit to working on concrete tasks (rather than meetings or long discussions) that can be completed in three days or less. People self-organize to work on projects in which a group can make significant progress over a long weekend. Lightning talks provide an unconference break from projects.

  • New Firefox Focus comes with search suggestions, revamped visual design and an under-the-hood surprise for Android users

    When we first launched Firefox Focus, we wanted to quickly deliver a streamlined private browsing experience for your mobile device. Since then, we’ve been pleasantly surprised by how many people use Focus for more than just private browsing and we’ve made Focus better with a thoughtful set of features based on what our users are telling us. Custom tabs, tracker counter, full screen mode and so much more have been the result. Today, we’re pleased to announce another big update with another much-requested feature, a design refresh, and an exciting change to the underlying technology behind Focus for Android.

  • Working on Firefox desktop developer efficiency

    Mozilla is an engineering company. Its interface to—and impact on—the world is through its primary product, the Firefox web browser. Firefox is of course created, maintained, and improved by Mozilla’s developers (both employees and community members). Thus, when one increases Firefox developer efficiency and velocity the velocity of the Firefox product increases. Because Firefox is Mozilla’s primary product, an increase in Firefox product velocity transitively increases the velocity of the company and the mission overall.

Canonical/Ubuntu: Roundup of Ubuntu Server Progress and Appeal to Hype (AI/ML)

  • Ubuntu Server development summary – 2 Oct 2018
    The purpose of this communication is to provide a status update and highlights for any interesting subjects from the Ubuntu Server Team. If you would like to reach the server team, you can find us at the #ubuntu-server channel on Freenode. Alternatively, you can sign up and use the Ubuntu Server
  • How to build and deploy your first AI/ML model on Ubuntu
    Artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) have stolen the hearts and minds of the public, the press and businesses. The technological advances in the field have helped to transport AI from the world of fiction, into something more tangible, and within touching distance. However, despite the hype, AI in the ‘real world’ isn’t quite yet a reality. AI is yet to take over, or see mass adoption, and there are still lengthy debates to be had as to what exactly can be considered AI and what is not. Still, AI promises much, and there seems to be no stopping its forward march. For better or for worse, AI is here to stay.

Google Pixel Slate, Android 'Smart' Watch and Google's Censorship/Ban of SuperSU (Root Access)

Devices/Embedded Linux From Enea/Xilinx and Advantech

  • Enea Unveils Integrated Linux Solution for Xilinx UltraScale+ at Xilinx Developer Forum
    Enea (NASDAQ OMX Nordic: ENEA) has announced an extended version of its Accelerated Linux, fully integrating all processing units on the Xilinx UltraScale+ range of devices, at the Xilinx Developer Forum (XDF) 2018. XDF connects software developers and system designers to the deep expertise of Xilinx engineers, partners, and industry leaders.
  • Gaming SBC runs on Ryzen Embedded V1000 SoC
    Advantech-Innocore announced a Linux-ready “DPX-E265” gaming and lottery board based on AMD’s Ryzen V1000 that features 4x DP++ ports, 2x SATA, plus M.2, PCIe x16, and PCIe x4 expansion. Advantech-Innocore announced the DPC-E140 casino gaming platform board in February in conjunction with AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000 announcement and followed up with an Intel 7th Gen “Kaby Lake” based DPX-S445 casino gaming SBC in August. Now it’s returning to the Ryzen V1000 with a lower-end DPX-E265 gaming board aimed at gaming and lottery applications that lacks the extensive security and I/O features of the DPC-E140.

Microsoft Takeover of GNU/Linux Machines by Debian/APT

  • Skype's Debian Package Could Allow Attackers To Completely Takeover Machines
    Security researcher Enrico Weigelt uncovered a critical security issue in the way Skype installs itself on Debian Linux machines, adding its Microsoft's APT repository in the system's sources.list file. Skype's Debian package uses an APT configuration profile which automatically inserts Microsoft's apt repository to the default system package sources which would allow anyone with access to it to hypothetically use malicious tools to compromise the machine. In layman's terms, APT repositories are collections of .deb packages used as the central storage, management and delivery platform for all Debian-based Linux machines. The APT repositories can be used to install, remove, or update applications on a Debian machine with the help of the apt-get command.
  • Apt Repositories: Goodbye Aptly, Welcome RepRepro
    I have been using aptly for several years publishing all kinds of repositories for different developments. The other day, when I wanted to update my calibre repository (see previous post) I realized that aptly cannot sign anything anymore. Huuu…

