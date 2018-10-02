Language Selection

Kernel and Security: Code of Conduct, VESA, Kernel Recipes 2018/WireGuard and Latest Updates

Wednesday 3rd of October 2018

Linux
Linux
  • Linux Is Fine, Nothing to See Here

    Recently, Linux kernel developers were prompted to revoke licenses to their pieces of code to protest against the new Code of Conduct. Over the last week a whole lot of outlets shed light on this event and mused about the morality and potential ramifications of the whole controversy.

    However, ethical and political aspects aside, there are at least two important things to understand: what are the developers opposing and whether they are really able to revoke the licenses for their code. We will try to figure out both as simply and briefly as possible.

    [...]

    The main question here is whether or not “contributors can, at any time, rescind the license grant regarding their property via written notice to those whom they are rescinding the grant from,” as it is put in the original email, urging kernel developers to protest against the Code of Conduct.

    Let’s start with something simple. General Public License is a framework license created by Free Software Foundation for open source software developers. Whenever someone creates a piece of software, they can add certain lines in the end of the code text saying that it is licensed under the GPL. And so, the GPL will apply to anyone who uses this code. Licensees will also be forced to apply the same licensing rules if distributing the code afterwards.

    Note, that GPL is a license in its essence. Hence, it is a legal construction that allows anyone to use a software developed by someone on a legitimate legal basis. It is also important that GPL license was iterated. In this case all the attention goes to GPL version 2.0 and version 3.0.

    The difference in question between GPL v.2.0 and v.3.0 is the inclusion of the non-rescission clause.

  • Intel Linux Graphics Driver Working Towards 5K+ Display Support With VESA DSC

    While 4K displays are great for now, 5K displays are on the horizon and Intel is hard at work preparing their open-source Linux graphics driver for supporting 5K displays and beyond.

    Critical to supporting next-generation monitors at least with DisplayPort interfaces is being able to accommodate DSC or Display Stream Compression. This display compression spec is said to be good enough for handling up to 8K laptop displays. VESA announced it a few years back while it won't be until Icelake CPUs with Gen 11 graphics before Intel is supporting the tech. Icelake is likely to be out either in late 2019 or early 2020, but the open-source driver crew is already working on the support.

  • Learn More About The Zinc Crypto API, Which Hopes To Get Into Linux 5.0 With WireGuard

    Last week at Kernel Recipes 2018 in Paris, WireGuard lead developer Jason Donenfeld presented on the Zinc crypto API that he has been developing for the Linux kernel to suit his in-kernel secure VPN tunnel needs but also to potentially replace the existing Linux crypto code in the future.

    If you are curious about Linux crypto support, Jason has shared his Kernel Recipes presentation on Zinc and it's embedded below.

  • Security updates for Tuesday
Canonical/Ubuntu: Roundup of Ubuntu Server Progress and Appeal to Hype (AI/ML)

  • Ubuntu Server development summary – 2 Oct 2018
    The purpose of this communication is to provide a status update and highlights for any interesting subjects from the Ubuntu Server Team. If you would like to reach the server team, you can find us at the #ubuntu-server channel on Freenode. Alternatively, you can sign up and use the Ubuntu Server
  • How to build and deploy your first AI/ML model on Ubuntu
    Artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) have stolen the hearts and minds of the public, the press and businesses. The technological advances in the field have helped to transport AI from the world of fiction, into something more tangible, and within touching distance. However, despite the hype, AI in the ‘real world’ isn’t quite yet a reality. AI is yet to take over, or see mass adoption, and there are still lengthy debates to be had as to what exactly can be considered AI and what is not. Still, AI promises much, and there seems to be no stopping its forward march. For better or for worse, AI is here to stay.

Google Pixel Slate, Android 'Smart' Watch and Google's Censorship/Ban of SuperSU (Root Access)

Devices/Embedded Linux From Enea/Xilinx and Advantech

  • Enea Unveils Integrated Linux Solution for Xilinx UltraScale+ at Xilinx Developer Forum
    Enea (NASDAQ OMX Nordic: ENEA) has announced an extended version of its Accelerated Linux, fully integrating all processing units on the Xilinx UltraScale+ range of devices, at the Xilinx Developer Forum (XDF) 2018. XDF connects software developers and system designers to the deep expertise of Xilinx engineers, partners, and industry leaders.
  • Gaming SBC runs on Ryzen Embedded V1000 SoC
    Advantech-Innocore announced a Linux-ready “DPX-E265” gaming and lottery board based on AMD’s Ryzen V1000 that features 4x DP++ ports, 2x SATA, plus M.2, PCIe x16, and PCIe x4 expansion. Advantech-Innocore announced the DPC-E140 casino gaming platform board in February in conjunction with AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000 announcement and followed up with an Intel 7th Gen “Kaby Lake” based DPX-S445 casino gaming SBC in August. Now it’s returning to the Ryzen V1000 with a lower-end DPX-E265 gaming board aimed at gaming and lottery applications that lacks the extensive security and I/O features of the DPC-E140.

Microsoft Takeover of GNU/Linux Machines by Debian/APT

  • Skype's Debian Package Could Allow Attackers To Completely Takeover Machines
    Security researcher Enrico Weigelt uncovered a critical security issue in the way Skype installs itself on Debian Linux machines, adding its Microsoft's APT repository in the system's sources.list file. Skype's Debian package uses an APT configuration profile which automatically inserts Microsoft's apt repository to the default system package sources which would allow anyone with access to it to hypothetically use malicious tools to compromise the machine. In layman's terms, APT repositories are collections of .deb packages used as the central storage, management and delivery platform for all Debian-based Linux machines. The APT repositories can be used to install, remove, or update applications on a Debian machine with the help of the apt-get command.
  • Apt Repositories: Goodbye Aptly, Welcome RepRepro
    I have been using aptly for several years publishing all kinds of repositories for different developments. The other day, when I wanted to update my calibre repository (see previous post) I realized that aptly cannot sign anything anymore. Huuu…

