Openwashing of Surveillance and the Latest Microsoft Propaganda From Mac Asay
Fast.ai's software could radically democratize AI
Today marks the culmination of two years of development for some software that could make machine learning a lot easier to program, thereby helping to democratize AI.
That's the hope of Jeremy Howard, a co-founder of San Francisco-based Fast.ai, a startup outfit that is today releasing version 1.0 of "fastai," a set of code libraries designed to radically simplify writing machine learning tasks.
Built on top of Facebook's Pytorch library, which also has its own 1.0 version release today, fastai allows one to do tasks such as run a convolutional neural network for image recognition on the ImageNet benchmark tests with just a handful of lines of code. (ZDNet's Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols has more on Facebook's open-sourcing PyTorch.)
Facebook open-source AI framework PyTorch 1.0 released
The Python-based PyTorch 1.0 provides developers with the power to seamlessly move from research to production in a single framework. PyTorch 1.0 integrates PyTorch's research-oriented aspects with the modular, production-focused capabilities of Caffe2, a popular deep learning framework, and ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange), an open format to represent deep learning models.
This isn't just good ideas and a half-baked open-source project. PyTorch is already used in many of Facebook's products. The best known example of PyTorch in action is how Facebook now uses AI on neural networks to perform six billion translations a day.
Facebook launches PyTorch 1.0 with integrations for Google Cloud, AWS, and Azure Machine Learning
Facebook fleshes out its PyTorch AI framework along with new cloud partners
Python lovers, here's a library that will help you master AI as a newbie
Facebook’s PyTorch AI framework standard now supported by all major cloud vendors and chip makers
Facebook and Udacity want to give you a scholarship to master machine learning
Google and Facebook Are Teaming Up on Artificial Intelligence Tech [Ed: Two surveillance companies, Google and Facebook, in openwashing of spying, data-mining]
TCG Announces Two New Open Source Credentialing Tools for Trusted Supply Chain [Ed: Openwashing of NSA-connected stuff]
New Clean-in-Place, Open-Source Check Weighing Machines [Ed: There is nothing "open-source" about this; false marketing or poorly explained?]
Hardy Process Solutions offers a new clean-in-place (CIP) version of its Dynamic checkweighers that is able to meet demands of food or chemical manufacturers.
The new Dynamic checkweigher CIP uses a framework that minimizes horizontal flat surfaces, using sloped faces and round tubing where possible, and a sloped cabinet. An enhanced safety conveyer design minimizes entrapment and other hazards from rotating shafts or equipment. Changes to Hardy’s manufacturing techniques helped adapt the Dynamic checkweigher to meet the sanitary and hygienic standards CIP clients require.
Why Microsoft's Linux love affair was inevitable [Ed: Mac Asay continues to spread lies for Microsoft; is he still pursuing a job there? He tried before.]
