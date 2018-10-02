Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 3rd of October 2018 07:25:57 AM

Korkut is a simple, free and open-source command-line application for processing images. You can use it to modify photos by resizing, cropping, rotating, and converting to other file formats such as PDF, Bitmap, TIFF, etc. You can also use it to add watermarks to images.

Korkut may seem too simple but it is powerful and has multiple options every step of the way.

When you launch the app, it asks you for your input type and its path, as well as the path that you want to export your edited image. Next, it lists the file types present in your selected directory, asks which of them you want to process and then whether you want to select them by prefix or suffix.

It is at this point that its range of editing options become available to you and the options go on.

