Claims that Linux Australia has a ban in place on well-known kernel developer Ted Ts'o attending the organisation's annual national conference — which is known as LCA — have been denied by LA president Kathy Reid.

The claims were made by ex-kernel developer Sage (formerly Sarah) Sharp in a blog post a few days after Linux creator Linus Torvalds announced he was taking a break from leading the kernel development project in order to obtain professional advice about his behaviour issues.

In the wake of Torvalds' decision — claimed to have been prompted by an article in The New Yorker — the project announced that its existing code of conflict would be replaced by a code of conduct.