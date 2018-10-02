2018 Linux Plumbers Conference Full and Linux Australia/LCA Debunks New Smears
2018 Linux Plumbers Conference is almost completely full
Due to overwhelming demand for tickets to the Linux Plumbers Conference, there are no additional registrations available at this time. As we finalize the makeup of microconferences, refereed talks, and so on, there will be some spots available. We will be making them available to those who have expressed interest as fairly as we can and as soon as we can. We plan to contact the recipients of the first batch of released slots by October 8. There may be another, likely smaller, batch notified thereafter. Those interested in attending the conference, should send a request to contact@linuxplumbersconf.org to get on the waiting list. In the unlikely event that the waiting list has been exhausted, we will release any remaining registrations on a first-come-first-served basis by mid-late October.
Linux Australia says no ban on Ts'o attending annual conference [Ed: Sharp carries on harassing Linux developers]
Claims that Linux Australia has a ban in place on well-known kernel developer Ted Ts'o attending the organisation's annual national conference — which is known as LCA — have been denied by LA president Kathy Reid.
The claims were made by ex-kernel developer Sage (formerly Sarah) Sharp in a blog post a few days after Linux creator Linus Torvalds announced he was taking a break from leading the kernel development project in order to obtain professional advice about his behaviour issues.
In the wake of Torvalds' decision — claimed to have been prompted by an article in The New Yorker — the project announced that its existing code of conflict would be replaced by a code of conduct.
