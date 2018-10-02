FOSS Growing in Mauritius and Sourcegraph Adopts Apache 2 License
Mauritius: IT Workshop Focuses On Use of Open Source Software
The use of OSS (Open Source Software) is increasing in Mauritius as citizens become more and more dependent on the Internet, on appliances and the cloud. However, challenges are also increasing and one of them is knowledge of Open Source Solutions, their features, usage and availability.
The Minister of Technology, Communication and Innovation, Mr Yogida Sawmynaden, made this statement yesterday at Cyber Tower 1 in Ebène Cyber-city. He was speaking at the launching of a two-day workshop on Open Licensing for Open Source Software, Open Content and Open Data. It is organised by the National Computer Board with a view to enlightening software developers on the legal aspects of Open Components.
Sourcegraph pulls back the curtain, becomes open source project
Self-hosted code search, navigation and intelligence engine Sourcegraph is now available as an open source project under the Apache 2 License.
Sourcegraph can, for example, be used within a browser, to add IDE-like qualities such as syntax highlighting or symbol type information during mouse overs to sites like GitLab, Phabricator, or GitHub. Code intelligence is offered via the language server protocol. Sourcegraph includes fast global code search and can also be integrated with third-party tools by using an extension API.
