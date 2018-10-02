Devices/Embedded Linux From Enea/Xilinx and Advantech
Enea Unveils Integrated Linux Solution for Xilinx UltraScale+ at Xilinx Developer Forum
Enea (NASDAQ OMX Nordic: ENEA) has announced an extended version of its Accelerated Linux, fully integrating all processing units on the Xilinx UltraScale+ range of devices, at the Xilinx Developer Forum (XDF) 2018. XDF connects software developers and system designers to the deep expertise of Xilinx engineers, partners, and industry leaders.
Gaming SBC runs on Ryzen Embedded V1000 SoC
Advantech-Innocore announced a Linux-ready “DPX-E265” gaming and lottery board based on AMD’s Ryzen V1000 that features 4x DP++ ports, 2x SATA, plus M.2, PCIe x16, and PCIe x4 expansion.
Advantech-Innocore announced the DPC-E140 casino gaming platform board in February in conjunction with AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000 announcement and followed up with an Intel 7th Gen “Kaby Lake” based DPX-S445 casino gaming SBC in August. Now it’s returning to the Ryzen V1000 with a lower-end DPX-E265 gaming board aimed at gaming and lottery applications that lacks the extensive security and I/O features of the DPC-E140.
