Tips for listing files with ls at the Linux command line
One of the first commands I learned in Linux was ls. Knowing what’s in a directory where a file on your system resides is important. Being able to see and modify not just some but all of the files is also important.
My first LInux cheat sheet was the One Page Linux Manual, which was released in1999 and became my go-to reference. I taped it over my desk and referred to it often as I began to explore Linux. Listing files with ls -l is introduced on the first page, at the bottom of the first column.
Later, I would learn other iterations of this most basic command. Through the ls command, I began to learn about the complexity of the Linux file permissions and what was mine and what required root or sudo permission to change. I became very comfortable on the command line over time, and while I still use ls -l to find files in the directory, I frequently use ls -al so I can see hidden files that might need to be changed, like configuration files.
