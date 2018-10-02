Devices/Embedded Linux From Enea/Xilinx and Advantech Enea Unveils Integrated Linux Solution for Xilinx UltraScale+ at Xilinx Developer Forum Enea (NASDAQ OMX Nordic: ENEA) has announced an extended version of its Accelerated Linux, fully integrating all processing units on the Xilinx UltraScale+ range of devices, at the Xilinx Developer Forum (XDF) 2018. XDF connects software developers and system designers to the deep expertise of Xilinx engineers, partners, and industry leaders.

Gaming SBC runs on Ryzen Embedded V1000 SoC Advantech-Innocore announced a Linux-ready “DPX-E265” gaming and lottery board based on AMD’s Ryzen V1000 that features 4x DP++ ports, 2x SATA, plus M.2, PCIe x16, and PCIe x4 expansion. Advantech-Innocore announced the DPC-E140 casino gaming platform board in February in conjunction with AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000 announcement and followed up with an Intel 7th Gen “Kaby Lake” based DPX-S445 casino gaming SBC in August. Now it’s returning to the Ryzen V1000 with a lower-end DPX-E265 gaming board aimed at gaming and lottery applications that lacks the extensive security and I/O features of the DPC-E140.

Microsoft Takeover of GNU/Linux Machines by Debian/APT Skype's Debian Package Could Allow Attackers To Completely Takeover Machines Security researcher Enrico Weigelt uncovered a critical security issue in the way Skype installs itself on Debian Linux machines, adding its Microsoft's APT repository in the system's sources.list file. Skype's Debian package uses an APT configuration profile which automatically inserts Microsoft's apt repository to the default system package sources which would allow anyone with access to it to hypothetically use malicious tools to compromise the machine. In layman's terms, APT repositories are collections of .deb packages used as the central storage, management and delivery platform for all Debian-based Linux machines. The APT repositories can be used to install, remove, or update applications on a Debian machine with the help of the apt-get command.

Apt Repositories: Goodbye Aptly, Welcome RepRepro I have been using aptly for several years publishing all kinds of repositories for different developments. The other day, when I wanted to update my calibre repository (see previous post) I realized that aptly cannot sign anything anymore. Huuu…