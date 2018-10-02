Today in Techrights
- Today’s IBM is Acting Like a Patent Troll and Arming Active Patent Trolls, Just Like Microsoft Does
- Eric Swildens Squashes Bogus US Patent, Corporate Media’s Response Gives Room for Thought
- More Patents Would Mean More Tax Evasion for Large Corporations and More Taxes/Duties on Society
- Links 2/10/2018: Stratis 1.0 and Milestone for Alliance of Open Media
Canonical/Ubuntu: Roundup of Ubuntu Server Progress and Appeal to Hype (AI/ML)
Google Pixel Slate, Android 'Smart' Watch and Google's Censorship/Ban of SuperSU (Root Access)
Devices/Embedded Linux From Enea/Xilinx and Advantech
Microsoft Takeover of GNU/Linux Machines by Debian/APT
