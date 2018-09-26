Linux Storage and Bugs Found by CoverityScan
Kernel Developers Discuss Defaulting To BFQ For Some Storage Devices
There's a new discussion taking place over the default I/O scheduler of the Linux kernel.
Since going mainline in Linux 4.12, the BFQ I/O scheduler has continued improving. For those not familiar with the Budget Fair Queueing I/O scheduler, it's designed for low-latency in interactive applications and soft real-time workloads, higher speed and throughput than CFQ/Deadline for many workloads on SSDs, and strong fairness/bandwidth guarantees. BFQ has been used by the default within the Linux kernel "Zen" downstream flavor along in select distributions, but now there's talk again about trying to make it the default I/O scheduler.
Static Analysis Trends on Linux Next
As one can see from above, CoverityScan has found a considerable amount of defects and these are being steadily fixed by the Linux developer community. The encouraging fact is that the outstanding issues are reducing over time. Some of the spikes in the data are because of changes in the analysis that I'm running (e.g. getting more coverage), but even so, one can see a definite trend downwards in the total defects in the Kernel.
