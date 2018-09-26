Games: Cultist Simulator, Megaquarium, Warriorb and More
The Ultimate Nerd Game is getting a new name and a big new release
Writing on itch.io, the main developer talked about how they've been quiet for some time now and it seems they've been busy. They're going to be doing a big new release, which will be available across Steam, Itch, and Gamejolt. This new release will not be free, likely costing around $12 which seems quite reasonable.
Cultist Simulator to get a DLC about showing some skin plus free updates
Cultist Simulator, the card-based game of apocalypse and yearning is getting a DLC along with some free updates soon.
Theme park management tycoon 'Megaquarium' has fixed some Linux issues, Linux build now on GOG
The developer has confirmed the Linux build is not on GOG and shouldn't be advertised as such. Shame, but the Linux build elsewhere is still great with the changes mentioned below.
Warriorb, the unique action-adventure platformer has a new trailer, developer seeking a few Linux testers
The developer Not Yet, emailed in an update on the development of Warriorb, a pretty unique sounding action-adventure platformer with a new trailer and a call for a few Linux testers. Honestly, it looks and sounds incredibly varied and actually rather impressive for a four-person team.
Survival management game 'Sheltered' gains a new free scenario named Stasis
Sheltered is a survival management game about keeping people alive after a global apocalypse, it just gained a free update with a brand new scenario. Developed by Unicube with Team 17 publishing, it was originally funded back in 2014 on Kickstarter where they managed to get over £30K from over 3K backers. It's good to see another crowdfunded success, with them supporting it well.
Get ready to become an officer in a totalitarian state, as Beholder 2 to have a Linux version at release
While it's not exactly clear what you will be able to do, it is at least clear now that Beholder 2 [Official Site] will be on Linux.
