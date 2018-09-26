Red Hat News
Red Hat continues to lead the Linux server market
As the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, Red Hat, through our flagship Linux operating system Red Hat Enterprise Linux, has long maintained a strong presence in the enterprise operating system market. This leadership continues, as a new report from IDC positions Red Hat as a driving Linux force in the worldwide server operating environment market and a powerful player in server operating systems at-large.
According to “Worldwide Server Operating Environments Market Shares, 2017,” a global server operating system market sizing report from research firm IDC, Red Hat maintained a 32.7 percent share of worldwide server operating environments in 2017. This encompassed all operating systems, with Red Hat coming in behind only Microsoft in terms of market share. Within the Linux segment, IDC found that Red Hat Enterprise Linux adoption grew by nearly 20 percent in 2017.
Singlepoint attains Red Hat advanced business partner status
This recognition highlights Singlepoint’s DevOps expertise and the technical enablement completed as part of the advanced level partner accreditation on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, an application development platform to deliver digital innovation for its enterprise clients.
“Singlepoint is continually investing in technologies to stay ahead of the curve, allowing our customers to easily transform their businesses through the cloud,” explains Rob Curley, managing director, Singlepoint. “Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform allows us to help our clients drive deeper customer engagement while benefiting from the efficiency and flexibility offered by the OpenStack cloud.”
Are App Servers Dead in the Age of Kubernetes? (Part 2)
Kubernetes is not the death knell for application servers as we know them today. Application servers have always evolved—and will continue to evolve—as hardware and software improve. Continual improvements are being made in developer productivity. Kubernetes, Docker and, now, service mesh are another step in the evolution that necessitates a shift in application servers. It doesn’t make them irrelevant.
How one student’s open source journey lead her to help create ChRIS
Parul Singh, master’s candidate at Northeastern University, has been interning with Red Hat for the past few months and is specifically working on the ChRIS Research Integration System platform. She recently shared her story with us, with the hopes of inspiring more students to take the jump and contribute to open source projects.
A new model for the cloud enables ChRIS: An open, scalable, and sharable platform for medical image processing
Red Hat announced its collaboration with Boston Children’s hospital on the ChRIS Research Integration System and how it is deployed into the Mass Open Cloud (MOC) backed by Red Hat OpenShifton Red Hat OpenStack this year at Red Hat Summit. This collaboration provides ChRIS with a great mix of containerized application deployments along with the infrastructure essentials of elastic compute, dynamically provisioned storage backed by Cinder/Ceph, and object storage provided by Swift (also backed by Red Hat Ceph).
13 tools to measure DevOps success
In today's enterprise, business disruption is all about agility with quality. Traditional processes and methods of developing software are challenged to keep up with the complexities that come with these new environments. Modern DevOps initiatives aim to help organizations use collaborations among different IT teams to increase agility and accelerate software application deployment.
Treading New Waters
Today, we are not talking about Nautilus, but rather it’s just me bragging!
After a month of waiting, talking, waiting, writing and waiting some more, I’m officially a month away from starting at Red Hat (and moving to Brno, so some of you I’ll get to meet as well), working on all things ABRT. Since my GNOME work really helped me sell myself, maybe I’ll manage to help bridge whatever gap there exists between the two.
[Podcast] PodCTL #51 – Reviewing Kubernetes 1.12
As another calendar quarter passes, so too does another release of Kubernetes arrive. This time it’s version 1.12, the 13th release of Kubernetes. As we always do, we looked at the new GA features, as well as a review of some of the newly introduced features (e.g. in beta) that might be interesting to start watching or potentially playing with in a non-production environment. As usual, this release includes new capabilities that are relevant to security, scalability, multi-cloud deployments, and additional capabilities that will help more complex production deployments.
The show will always be available on this blog (search: #PodCTL), as well as RSS Feeds, iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, TuneIn and all your favorite podcast players.
Learning to lead by giving up control
The truth is that the world is just too full of uncertainty—too fast-moving, and too unpredictable for anyone to be able to anticipate and control everything. Leaders today need to realize this, and recognize that leadership is no longer about control, compliance and clairvoyance.
People working in today's information-rich, dynamic contexts don't need leaders who think they know everything about prescribing the "best" paths forward. They need leaders who help them sit more comfortably (and sleep more soundly) in a more ambiguous world. Today, people don't need to be "controlled." They actually need to be agitated—coaxed into productive, difficult conversations about the unknown so they can collaborate on possible solutions.
Fedora 29 will enable you modules
-
Hello, please introduce Debian Live KDE Edition. It is a free, beautiful desktop operating system with LiveCD capability, available in 50+ of world languages, with tens of thousands free software packages are available, and amazingly vast user community. This article is the first part of introducing fun living with Debian KDE as desktop computer operating system. Here, you will see basic things about Debian, Debian Live, and Debian KDE, including where to download and how to make a bootable installation media. I hope you will like Debian KDE and find it user friendly. Enjoy Debian KDE! [...] That's all for now. You got a basic knowledge about Debian KDE. The next part will talk about basic orientation of Debian KDE internals such as built-in applications, doing basic tasks, how to get new applications, and so on. See you next time. Have fun with Debian KDE!
