Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 3rd of October 2018 08:39:22 PM Filed under
Red Hat
  • Red Hat continues to lead the Linux server market

    As the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, Red Hat, through our flagship Linux operating system Red Hat Enterprise Linux, has long maintained a strong presence in the enterprise operating system market. This leadership continues, as a new report from IDC positions Red Hat as a driving Linux force in the worldwide server operating environment market and a powerful player in server operating systems at-large.

    According to “Worldwide Server Operating Environments Market Shares, 2017,” a global server operating system market sizing report from research firm IDC, Red Hat maintained a 32.7 percent share of worldwide server operating environments in 2017. This encompassed all operating systems, with Red Hat coming in behind only Microsoft in terms of market share. Within the Linux segment, IDC found that Red Hat Enterprise Linux adoption grew by nearly 20 percent in 2017.

  • Singlepoint attains Red Hat advanced business partner status

    This recognition highlights Singlepoint’s DevOps expertise and the technical enablement completed as part of the advanced level partner accreditation on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, an application development platform to deliver digital innovation for its enterprise clients.

    “Singlepoint is continually investing in technologies to stay ahead of the curve, allowing our customers to easily transform their businesses through the cloud,” explains Rob Curley, managing director, Singlepoint. “Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform allows us to help our clients drive deeper customer engagement while benefiting from the efficiency and flexibility offered by the OpenStack cloud.”

  • Are App Servers Dead in the Age of Kubernetes? (Part 2)

    Kubernetes is not the death knell for application servers as we know them today. Application servers have always evolved—and will continue to evolve—as hardware and software improve. Continual improvements are being made in developer productivity. Kubernetes, Docker and, now, service mesh are another step in the evolution that necessitates a shift in application servers. It doesn’t make them irrelevant.

  • How one student’s open source journey lead her to help create ChRIS

    Parul Singh, master’s candidate at Northeastern University, has been interning with Red Hat for the past few months and is specifically working on the ChRIS Research Integration System platform. She recently shared her story with us, with the hopes of inspiring more students to take the jump and contribute to open source projects.

  • A new model for the cloud enables ChRIS: An open, scalable, and sharable platform for medical image processing

    Red Hat announced its collaboration with Boston Children’s hospital on the ChRIS Research Integration System and how it is deployed into the Mass Open Cloud (MOC) backed by Red Hat OpenShifton Red Hat OpenStack this year at Red Hat Summit. This collaboration provides ChRIS with a great mix of containerized application deployments along with the infrastructure essentials of elastic compute, dynamically provisioned storage backed by Cinder/Ceph, and object storage provided by Swift (also backed by Red Hat Ceph).

  • 13 tools to measure DevOps success

    In today's enterprise, business disruption is all about agility with quality. Traditional processes and methods of developing software are challenged to keep up with the complexities that come with these new environments. Modern DevOps initiatives aim to help organizations use collaborations among different IT teams to increase agility and accelerate software application deployment.

  • Treading New Waters

    Today, we are not talking about Nautilus, but rather it’s just me bragging!

    After a month of waiting, talking, waiting, writing and waiting some more, I’m officially a month away from starting at Red Hat (and moving to Brno, so some of you I’ll get to meet as well), working on all things ABRT. Since my GNOME work really helped me sell myself, maybe I’ll manage to help bridge whatever gap there exists between the two.

  • [Podcast] PodCTL #51 – Reviewing Kubernetes 1.12

    As another calendar quarter passes, so too does another release of Kubernetes arrive. This time it’s version 1.12, the 13th release of Kubernetes. As we always do, we looked at the new GA features, as well as a review of some of the newly introduced features (e.g. in beta) that might be interesting to start watching or potentially playing with in a non-production environment. As usual, this release includes new capabilities that are relevant to security, scalability, multi-cloud deployments, and additional capabilities that will help more complex production deployments.

    The show will always be available on this blog (search: #PodCTL), as well as RSS Feeds, iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, TuneIn and all your favorite podcast players.

  • Learning to lead by giving up control

    The truth is that the world is just too full of uncertainty—too fast-moving, and too unpredictable for anyone to be able to anticipate and control everything. Leaders today need to realize this, and recognize that leadership is no longer about control, compliance and clairvoyance.

    People working in today's information-rich, dynamic contexts don't need leaders who think they know everything about prescribing the "best" paths forward. They need leaders who help them sit more comfortably (and sleep more soundly) in a more ambiguous world. Today, people don't need to be "controlled." They actually need to be agitated—coaxed into productive, difficult conversations about the unknown so they can collaborate on possible solutions.

  • Red Hat Inc (RHT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share
  • Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) Price Target Raised to $166.00 at Barclays
  • Red Hat Inc. (RHT) Dips 2.55% for October 02
  • Fedora 29 will enable you modules
Security: Facebook Breach, U2F Key Loss, Three Critical Resources You Should Use to Harden Your Linux Server and Latest Updates

  • How Serious Is the New Facebook Breach?
     

    As public frustration has grown, the mood inside Facebook has been, on the whole, sanguine. Executives and rank-and-file employees often say they understand the complaints but also believe that the company is unfairly scapegoated by those (especially journalists) who are troubled by technology or by the outcome of the 2016 election. Executives are confident that they are taking the steps that will solve the company’s problems, as they have over its fourteen-year history. But a Facebook breach today means more than a Facebook breach five or ten years ago, not only because the company has grown so dramatically but also because of the cumulative effect. Isolated problems that might be dismissed as inevitable acquire greater meaning and consequence in the context of a pattern of missteps.

  • What to Do if You Lose a U2F Key
    First off, we should take a closer look at what U2F is. While we have a much more in-depth explanation of what U2F is, we’ll cover the quick and dirty version here. In a nutshell, U2F is the standard for physical two-factor authentication tokens. Instead of using something like Authy, Google Authenticator, or SMS to receive a 2FA code, U2F uses a physical key to protect your accounts.
  • Three Critical Resources You Should Use to Harden Your Linux Server
    If you have ever maintained a Linux server with ports accessible to the Internet, you have no doubt had attacks on your server. With so many tools to scan servers, as well as insecure programs and vulnerabilities, no server administrator can take the risk of being complacent. Routine security checks and maintenance are essential to server safety. There are numerous blogs, books, and websites that offer guidance on server security as well as resources known for their extensiveness and effectiveness. Though these are robust and detailed, take care to not apply these guidelines blindly, ensure you have a backup, and assert that you have a plan for rollback.
  • Security updates for Wednesday
  • Android Security Bulletin—October 2018
  • Google Fixes 26 Vulnerabilities in the Android Security Patch for October 2018

Proprietary Software: Network Inventory Management, Shareware and Mainframes

  • Best Tools for Network Inventory Management (Updated 2018)
    Network Inventory Management collates all network infrastructure data and keeps it up to date, helping to streamline processes that improve operational performance. Network inventory management solutions offer reporting functions, and process modeling to automate work-intensive, back-office processes. With this software the system or network administrator will know what is on their network, how it is configured, and when it changes. This type of software puts to pasture the antiquated way of tracking network inventory, dispensing with the horrid spreadsheet or word processing document. Network inventory management software reduces time and costs by helping administrators locate information for every day operational issues. With an up-to-date network inventory there is the basis for optimizing devices to fully exhaust their potential and cost-effectively meet your needs. Another benefit offered by using this type of software is that service provisioning is both faster and more accurate. With increased efficiency comes a more accurate overview of the network.
  • Shareware: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow
    Shareware software had a simple premise: You could try the application and if you liked it, you paid for it. In those halcyon days, the PC software market was still getting its traction. Most programs were expensive—a single application often retailed for $495, in 1980s dollars. Often, they were complex and difficult to use. Then, Jim "Button" Knopf, creator of PC-File, a simple flat database, and Andrew Fluegelman, inventor of the program PC-Talk, a modem interface program, came up with the same idea: share their programs with other users for a voluntary, nominal payment. Knopf and Fluegelman supported each other’s efforts, and a new software marketing and sales model was born.
  • ANZ slashes mainframe bill with CPU monitoring [Ed: IBM still all about proprietary at the core]
  • Play 1,785 Classic Arcade Games Right Now on The Internet Archive (No Quarters Necessary)
    Arcades, in most cities, are a distant memory, but you can relive over a thousand classic games right now thanks to The Internet Archive. The site, which aims to preserve our digital past, offers a massive collection of emulated arcade titles, which you can play here (via OpenCulture.com). The collection currently includes 1,785 games, all emulated right in your browser.

Debian KDE for Fun Computing Part 1: Intro

Hello, please introduce Debian Live KDE Edition. It is a free, beautiful desktop operating system with LiveCD capability, available in 50+ of world languages, with tens of thousands free software packages are available, and amazingly vast user community. This article is the first part of introducing fun living with Debian KDE as desktop computer operating system. Here, you will see basic things about Debian, Debian Live, and Debian KDE, including where to download and how to make a bootable installation media. I hope you will like Debian KDE and find it user friendly. Enjoy Debian KDE! [...] That's all for now. You got a basic knowledge about Debian KDE. The next part will talk about basic orientation of Debian KDE internals such as built-in applications, doing basic tasks, how to get new applications, and so on. See you next time. Have fun with Debian KDE! Read more

