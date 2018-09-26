Language Selection

OSS
  • How to monitor your data center Linux server with osquery

    Facebook has done some remarkable things—especially in the technology field. One bit of tech evolution they pulled off is in creating osquery. If you've never heard of this tool, it exposes the entire operating system as a high-performance relational database, which can then be queried using SQL-based queries. Osquery is an incredibly complex system that can do very difficult things. It can be installed on Linux, macOS, and Windows and enables admins to gain insight into numerous areas of the operating system (including profiles, performance, security, and more).

  • Open Xchange: Rafael Laguna on open source cars and the generosity of open source

    INQ spent two days in the hotter-than-London splendour of Rome last week as the guest of Open Xchange, one of those companies that you may well use every day and not even know.

    Open Xchange offers an open source alternative to the likes of G Suite and Microsoft Exchange, as well as a range of security products. All are available free of charge to companies and businesses alike and are used by some of the world's biggest telcos for their customer email offerings.

    How does OX make money? Like many open source players, customers use the service gratis, but the big ones pay for support in making it work for them.

    CEO of OX is Rafael Laguna, who will be familiar to regular readers as a man we regularly pester for his opinion on matters related to this sort of thing.

  • Open Source Software Policy Options for NASA Earth and Space Sciences

    National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine; Division on Engineering and Physical Sciences; Space Studies Board; Committee on Best Practices for a Future Open Code Policy for NASA Space Science
    Description

    Modern science is ever more driven by computations and simulations. In particular, the state of the art in space and Earth science often arises from complex simulations of climate, space weather, and astronomical phenomena. At the same time, scientific work requires data processing, presentation, and analysis through broadly available proprietary and community software.1 Implicitly or explicitly, software is central to science. Scientific discovery, understanding, validation, and interpretation are all enhanced by access to the source code of the software used by scientists.

  • Cardano [ADA]’s Charles Hoskinson discusses Rust as the first open-source project

    Charles Hoskinson, the Co-Founder of the science and engineering firm InputOutput talked about the Cardano Rust Project and the anniversary of Cardano earlier this week. He stated that Cardano’s Rust is the first open-source project aimed at widening the reach of the technology to a broader range of third-party developers.

    Furthermore, Hoskinson explained that the project is significant for a number of reasons. Firstly, it opens up Cardano to the large community of Rust developers who might not have the ability to code or have much knowledge of Haskell.

  • IOHK launches opensource blockchain project

    IOHK, the blockchain research and development company behind the top 10 cryptocurrency Cardano, has launched its first open source project, opening up the technology to a wide range of third-party developers.

  • Cardano First Year Review and What’s Next

    The blockchain world has seen plenty of projects begin with bold claims that end up severely short of investors’ hopes when the project eventually launches. Charles Hoskinson, former CEO of Ethereum, noticed this disappointing trend in the blockchain sphere and decided to do something about it.

  • Robot Operating System gets the Microsoft treatmentRobot Operating System gets the Microsoft treatment [Ed: Microsoft "loves Linux" so much that it's 'embracing' GNU/Linux developers and asks them to use Windows instead]

    ROS has, of course, been around for a while on Linux. By porting the thing to Windows, Microsoft hopes that developers familiar with Visual Studio will be able to get into the brave new world of robotics while keeping a tight hold on a familiar toolset.

  • Android Security Patch for October, Google Pixel Slate, Skype on Debian Vulnerability, PyTorch Beta 1.0 Released and XCOM 2: War of the Chosen - Tactical Legacy Pack Coming Soon to Linux

    Skype on Debian is vulnerable to attack. On installation, the package automatically inserts Microsoft's apt repository, which means "after obtaining control of Microsoft's Debian apt repository, an attacker would be able to inject malicious content in various distro packages using the update system, as well as replace legitimate packages with maliciously crafted ones". See the Softpedia News post for more details and steps you can take to protect your computer after installing Skype.

  • Running FreeBSD on OSX using xhyve, a port of bhyve

     

    xhyve is port of bhyve to OS X. It is built on top of Hypervisor.framework in OS X 10.10 Yosemite and higher, runs entirely in userspace, and has no other dependencies.
     

    I usually use MacPorts, but ran into trouble with xhyve, so this morning I tried Homebrew instead.

  • Supersizing superresolution microscopy: Open-source approaches to accelerate your microscopy research

    Three high-performance, open-source approaches—NanoJ-SRRF, NanoJ-SQUIRREL, and NanoJ-Fluidics—have recently been developed to enable and enhance optical superresolution microscopy in most modern microscopes. NanoJ-superresolution radical fluctuations (SRRF) is a new superresolution method enabling live-cell nanoscopy with illumination intensities orders of magnitude lower than techniques such as single-molecule localization microscopy (SMLM) or stimulated emission depletion (STED) microscopy can deliver. SRRF’s low phototoxicity allows unprecedented imaging for long acquisition times at resolutions equivalent to or better than those possible with structured illumination microscopy (SIM). NanoJ-SQUIRREL (superresolution quantitative image rating and reporting of error locations), an analytical approach that provides quantitative assessment of superresolution image quality, can guide researchers in optimizing imaging parameters. By comparing diffraction-limited images and superresolution equivalents of the same acquisition volume, this method generates a quality score and quantitative map of superresolution defects. NanoJ-Fluidics is a novel fluidics technique for automating complex sequences of treatment, labeling, and imaging of live and fixed cells with high reproducibility.

    •  

  • The beauty of open source hardware

    Alicia Gibb is the face of open hardware right now. She went to library school where they taught her that freedom of information and access to it is the most important thing.

    She's been in love with "open source" ever since and eventually got into open hardware through hackerspace meetups. Her favorite thing is when an LED lights up. "It's the 'Hello World' of hardware. You know something is working."

    Open hardware is schematics, patterns, etc. and publishing those publicly. She loves watching the community build on top of that, remixing and remaking it. 

  • Aleph Objects Launches Open Source Hardware Material PETg by IC3D

    For anyone looking for an open source filament for mechanical and robotics applications, you may want to try the new offering from Aleph Objects, the company founded in 2011 and “built on the philosophy of freedom”.

    The company is mainly known for manufacturing LulzBot 3D printers (which we found to be the “Best Workhorse Printer”) has now added a PETg filament by IC3D to its range of over 30 filament types.

Security: Facebook Breach, U2F Key Loss, Three Critical Resources You Should Use to Harden Your Linux Server and Latest Updates

  • How Serious Is the New Facebook Breach?
     

    As public frustration has grown, the mood inside Facebook has been, on the whole, sanguine. Executives and rank-and-file employees often say they understand the complaints but also believe that the company is unfairly scapegoated by those (especially journalists) who are troubled by technology or by the outcome of the 2016 election. Executives are confident that they are taking the steps that will solve the company’s problems, as they have over its fourteen-year history. But a Facebook breach today means more than a Facebook breach five or ten years ago, not only because the company has grown so dramatically but also because of the cumulative effect. Isolated problems that might be dismissed as inevitable acquire greater meaning and consequence in the context of a pattern of missteps.

  • What to Do if You Lose a U2F Key
    First off, we should take a closer look at what U2F is. While we have a much more in-depth explanation of what U2F is, we’ll cover the quick and dirty version here. In a nutshell, U2F is the standard for physical two-factor authentication tokens. Instead of using something like Authy, Google Authenticator, or SMS to receive a 2FA code, U2F uses a physical key to protect your accounts.
  • Three Critical Resources You Should Use to Harden Your Linux Server
    If you have ever maintained a Linux server with ports accessible to the Internet, you have no doubt had attacks on your server. With so many tools to scan servers, as well as insecure programs and vulnerabilities, no server administrator can take the risk of being complacent. Routine security checks and maintenance are essential to server safety. There are numerous blogs, books, and websites that offer guidance on server security as well as resources known for their extensiveness and effectiveness. Though these are robust and detailed, take care to not apply these guidelines blindly, ensure you have a backup, and assert that you have a plan for rollback.
  • Security updates for Wednesday
  • Android Security Bulletin—October 2018
  • Google Fixes 26 Vulnerabilities in the Android Security Patch for October 2018

Proprietary Software: Network Inventory Management, Shareware and Mainframes

  • Best Tools for Network Inventory Management (Updated 2018)
    Network Inventory Management collates all network infrastructure data and keeps it up to date, helping to streamline processes that improve operational performance. Network inventory management solutions offer reporting functions, and process modeling to automate work-intensive, back-office processes. With this software the system or network administrator will know what is on their network, how it is configured, and when it changes. This type of software puts to pasture the antiquated way of tracking network inventory, dispensing with the horrid spreadsheet or word processing document. Network inventory management software reduces time and costs by helping administrators locate information for every day operational issues. With an up-to-date network inventory there is the basis for optimizing devices to fully exhaust their potential and cost-effectively meet your needs. Another benefit offered by using this type of software is that service provisioning is both faster and more accurate. With increased efficiency comes a more accurate overview of the network.
  • Shareware: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow
    Shareware software had a simple premise: You could try the application and if you liked it, you paid for it. In those halcyon days, the PC software market was still getting its traction. Most programs were expensive—a single application often retailed for $495, in 1980s dollars. Often, they were complex and difficult to use. Then, Jim "Button" Knopf, creator of PC-File, a simple flat database, and Andrew Fluegelman, inventor of the program PC-Talk, a modem interface program, came up with the same idea: share their programs with other users for a voluntary, nominal payment. Knopf and Fluegelman supported each other’s efforts, and a new software marketing and sales model was born.
  • ANZ slashes mainframe bill with CPU monitoring [Ed: IBM still all about proprietary at the core]
  • Play 1,785 Classic Arcade Games Right Now on The Internet Archive (No Quarters Necessary)
    Arcades, in most cities, are a distant memory, but you can relive over a thousand classic games right now thanks to The Internet Archive. The site, which aims to preserve our digital past, offers a massive collection of emulated arcade titles, which you can play here (via OpenCulture.com). The collection currently includes 1,785 games, all emulated right in your browser.

today's howtos

Debian KDE for Fun Computing Part 1: Intro

Hello, please introduce Debian Live KDE Edition. It is a free, beautiful desktop operating system with LiveCD capability, available in 50+ of world languages, with tens of thousands free software packages are available, and amazingly vast user community. This article is the first part of introducing fun living with Debian KDE as desktop computer operating system. Here, you will see basic things about Debian, Debian Live, and Debian KDE, including where to download and how to make a bootable installation media. I hope you will like Debian KDE and find it user friendly. Enjoy Debian KDE! [...] That's all for now. You got a basic knowledge about Debian KDE. The next part will talk about basic orientation of Debian KDE internals such as built-in applications, doing basic tasks, how to get new applications, and so on. See you next time. Have fun with Debian KDE! Read more

