-
How to monitor your data center Linux server with osquery
Facebook has done some remarkable things—especially in the technology field. One bit of tech evolution they pulled off is in creating osquery. If you've never heard of this tool, it exposes the entire operating system as a high-performance relational database, which can then be queried using SQL-based queries. Osquery is an incredibly complex system that can do very difficult things. It can be installed on Linux, macOS, and Windows and enables admins to gain insight into numerous areas of the operating system (including profiles, performance, security, and more).
-
Open Xchange: Rafael Laguna on open source cars and the generosity of open source
INQ spent two days in the hotter-than-London splendour of Rome last week as the guest of Open Xchange, one of those companies that you may well use every day and not even know.
Open Xchange offers an open source alternative to the likes of G Suite and Microsoft Exchange, as well as a range of security products. All are available free of charge to companies and businesses alike and are used by some of the world's biggest telcos for their customer email offerings.
How does OX make money? Like many open source players, customers use the service gratis, but the big ones pay for support in making it work for them.
CEO of OX is Rafael Laguna, who will be familiar to regular readers as a man we regularly pester for his opinion on matters related to this sort of thing.
-
Open Source Software Policy Options for NASA Earth and Space Sciences
National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine; Division on Engineering and Physical Sciences; Space Studies Board; Committee on Best Practices for a Future Open Code Policy for NASA Space Science
Description
Modern science is ever more driven by computations and simulations. In particular, the state of the art in space and Earth science often arises from complex simulations of climate, space weather, and astronomical phenomena. At the same time, scientific work requires data processing, presentation, and analysis through broadly available proprietary and community software.1 Implicitly or explicitly, software is central to science. Scientific discovery, understanding, validation, and interpretation are all enhanced by access to the source code of the software used by scientists.
-
Cardano [ADA]’s Charles Hoskinson discusses Rust as the first open-source project
Charles Hoskinson, the Co-Founder of the science and engineering firm InputOutput talked about the Cardano Rust Project and the anniversary of Cardano earlier this week. He stated that Cardano’s Rust is the first open-source project aimed at widening the reach of the technology to a broader range of third-party developers.
Furthermore, Hoskinson explained that the project is significant for a number of reasons. Firstly, it opens up Cardano to the large community of Rust developers who might not have the ability to code or have much knowledge of Haskell.
-
IOHK launches opensource blockchain project
IOHK, the blockchain research and development company behind the top 10 cryptocurrency Cardano, has launched its first open source project, opening up the technology to a wide range of third-party developers.
-
Cardano First Year Review and What’s Next
The blockchain world has seen plenty of projects begin with bold claims that end up severely short of investors’ hopes when the project eventually launches. Charles Hoskinson, former CEO of Ethereum, noticed this disappointing trend in the blockchain sphere and decided to do something about it.
-
Robot Operating System gets the Microsoft treatmentRobot Operating System gets the Microsoft treatment [Ed: Microsoft "loves Linux" so much that it's 'embracing' GNU/Linux developers and asks them to use Windows instead]
ROS has, of course, been around for a while on Linux. By porting the thing to Windows, Microsoft hopes that developers familiar with Visual Studio will be able to get into the brave new world of robotics while keeping a tight hold on a familiar toolset.
-
Android Security Patch for October, Google Pixel Slate, Skype on Debian Vulnerability, PyTorch Beta 1.0 Released and XCOM 2: War of the Chosen - Tactical Legacy Pack Coming Soon to Linux
Skype on Debian is vulnerable to attack. On installation, the package automatically inserts Microsoft's apt repository, which means "after obtaining control of Microsoft's Debian apt repository, an attacker would be able to inject malicious content in various distro packages using the update system, as well as replace legitimate packages with maliciously crafted ones". See the Softpedia News post for more details and steps you can take to protect your computer after installing Skype.
-
Running FreeBSD on OSX using xhyve, a port of bhyve
xhyve is port of bhyve to OS X. It is built on top of Hypervisor.framework in OS X 10.10 Yosemite and higher, runs entirely in userspace, and has no other dependencies.
I usually use MacPorts, but ran into trouble with xhyve, so this morning I tried Homebrew instead.
-
Supersizing superresolution microscopy: Open-source approaches to accelerate your microscopy research
Three high-performance, open-source approaches—NanoJ-SRRF, NanoJ-SQUIRREL, and NanoJ-Fluidics—have recently been developed to enable and enhance optical superresolution microscopy in most modern microscopes. NanoJ-superresolution radical fluctuations (SRRF) is a new superresolution method enabling live-cell nanoscopy with illumination intensities orders of magnitude lower than techniques such as single-molecule localization microscopy (SMLM) or stimulated emission depletion (STED) microscopy can deliver. SRRF’s low phototoxicity allows unprecedented imaging for long acquisition times at resolutions equivalent to or better than those possible with structured illumination microscopy (SIM). NanoJ-SQUIRREL (superresolution quantitative image rating and reporting of error locations), an analytical approach that provides quantitative assessment of superresolution image quality, can guide researchers in optimizing imaging parameters. By comparing diffraction-limited images and superresolution equivalents of the same acquisition volume, this method generates a quality score and quantitative map of superresolution defects. NanoJ-Fluidics is a novel fluidics technique for automating complex sequences of treatment, labeling, and imaging of live and fixed cells with high reproducibility.
-
The beauty of open source hardware
Alicia Gibb is the face of open hardware right now. She went to library school where they taught her that freedom of information and access to it is the most important thing.
She's been in love with "open source" ever since and eventually got into open hardware through hackerspace meetups. Her favorite thing is when an LED lights up. "It's the 'Hello World' of hardware. You know something is working."
Open hardware is schematics, patterns, etc. and publishing those publicly. She loves watching the community build on top of that, remixing and remaking it.
-
Aleph Objects Launches Open Source Hardware Material PETg by IC3D
For anyone looking for an open source filament for mechanical and robotics applications, you may want to try the new offering from Aleph Objects, the company founded in 2011 and “built on the philosophy of freedom”.
The company is mainly known for manufacturing LulzBot 3D printers (which we found to be the “Best Workhorse Printer”) has now added a PETg filament by IC3D to its range of over 30 filament types.
-
