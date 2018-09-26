today's leftovers
Open source communities unite around Cloud-native Network Functions
Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), chiefly responsible for Kubernetes, and the recently established Linux Foundation Networking (LF Networking) group are collaborating on a new class of software tools called Cloud-native Network Functions (CNFs).
CNFs are the next generation Virtual Network Functions (VNFs) designed specifically for private, public and hybrid cloud environments, packaged inside application containers based on Kubernetes.
VNFs are primarily used by telecommunications providers; CNFs are aimed at telecommunications providers that have shifted to cloud architectures, and will be especially useful in the deployment of 5G networks.
Some of the first working examples of CNFs will be seen in the third release of the Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP), codenamed Casablanca and expected later this year.
Top Five Reasons to Attend Hyperledger Global Forum
In just over two months, the global Hyperledger community will gather in Basel, Switzerland, for the inaugural Hyperledger Global Forum.
At its core, Hyperledger is a global community built on the belief you can do more to advance blockchain technologies by working together than by working in isolation.
Hyperledger Global Forum is the first worldwide meeting of those invested in or intrigued by this community-based approach, so making connections, getting involved and sharing resources will be top of mind for everyone there. There’s no better way place to become part of the global team.
10 Best Android Racing Games Of 2018 For Ultimate Driving Experience
Welcome gamers, today we will be looking at some of the best Android racing games of 2018. I have looked at all the genre of Android racing games. From simulation-style racing games to boosting vehicles in water, we have a treat for every racer out there.
Z-Wave opens up with new public SDK and developer site
New Z-Wave owner Silicon Labs has launched a public developer site for the Z-Wave home automation wireless standard with public documentation, a public Z-Wave SDK, a Raspberry Pi image, and a forum.
Silicon Labs and its Z-Wave Alliance have further opened up their Z-Wave mesh networking standard by releasing the first public SDK and launching a Z-Wave Public Standard Developer Site for home automation developers. The new site also includes a developer forum and an image for experimenting with Z-Wave on a Raspberry Pi 3. Silicon Labs, which is known for its wireless modules, MCUs, and sensors, acquired the 100-employee Z-Wave business from Sigma Designs in April of this year for $240 million.
Debian KDE for Fun Computing Part 1: Intro
Hello, please introduce Debian Live KDE Edition. It is a free, beautiful desktop operating system with LiveCD capability, available in 50+ of world languages, with tens of thousands free software packages are available, and amazingly vast user community. This article is the first part of introducing fun living with Debian KDE as desktop computer operating system. Here, you will see basic things about Debian, Debian Live, and Debian KDE, including where to download and how to make a bootable installation media. I hope you will like Debian KDE and find it user friendly. Enjoy Debian KDE! [...] That's all for now. You got a basic knowledge about Debian KDE. The next part will talk about basic orientation of Debian KDE internals such as built-in applications, doing basic tasks, how to get new applications, and so on. See you next time. Have fun with Debian KDE!
