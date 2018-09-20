The kernel address sanitizer (KASAN) is a kernel debugging tool meant to catch incorrect use of kernel pointers. It is an effective tool, if the number of KASAN-based bug reports showing up on the mailing lists is any indication. The downside of KASAN is a significant increase in the amount of memory used by a running system. The software-tag-based mode proposed by Andrey Konovalov has the potential to address that problem, but it brings some limitations of its own.

KASAN works by allocating a shadow memory map to describe the addressability of the kernel's virtual address space. Each byte in the shadow map corresponds to eight bytes of address space and indicates how many of those eight bytes (if any) are currently accessible to the kernel. When the kernel allocates or frees a range of memory, the shadow map is updated accordingly. Using some instrumentation inserted by the compiler, KASAN checks each kernel pointer dereference against the shadow map to ensure that the kernel is meant to be accessing the pointed-to memory. If the shadow map indicates a problem, an error is raised.

It is an effective technique and, thanks to the support from the compiler, the run-time CPU overhead is tolerable in many settings. But the shadow map requires a great deal of memory, and that does affect the usability of KASAN in the real world, especially when it is used on memory-constrained systems. This overhead is particularly painful for users who would like to run KASAN on production systems as an additional security measure.