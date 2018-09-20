Security: ClamAV, Phishing Attack on Azure Blob Storage, Fingbox/Ubuntu
ClamAV 0.100.2 has been released!
ClamAV 0.100.2 has been released! This is a patch release to address several vulnerabilities.
Phishing Attack on Azure Blog Storage Dodges Users by Displaying a Signed SSL Certificate from Microsoft
The user when enters their information, the contents will be submitted to a server which is being operated by the phishing attackers. The opened page will pretend that the document is beginning to download but it ultimately just redirects the user to this URL: https://products.office.com/en-us/sharepoint/collaboration Microsoft site.
Phishing Attack Uses Azure Blob Storage to Impersonate Microsoft
Even though phishing attacks can be quite convincing, a give away is when diligent users notice that the login form is unsecured or the SSL certificate is clearly not owned by the company being impersonated. A new Office 365 phishing attack utilizes an interesting method of storing their phishing form hosted on Azure Blob Storage in order to be secured by a Microsoft SSL certificate.
Fing: future-proofing Fingbox the IoT home network monitoring device
As many as 20.4 billion internet of things devices are estimated to be in use by 2020, according to Gartner, with consumer products making up 63% of this figure.
A large amount of these will be low-cost devices, rushed out by manufacturers in order to capitalise on this opportunity. Unfortunately, this method typically pays no attention to the long-term lifecycle of a product or software strategy.
Factors that are typically not considered include: how can security updates be rolled out quickly? How to ensure your customers are on the latest version of your software especially once the device is out in consumer’s homes? How can the product lifecycle be extended through software functionality which may even up new revenue opportunities?
