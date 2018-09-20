Language Selection

OSS: RMS on Commons Clause, Customer Conversations Changing in Era of Open Source, Sourcegraph Liberated

OSS
  • Stallman says Commons Clause is a non-free licence

    Free Software Foundation chairman Richard Stallman has described the Commons Clause licence as "ill-named" because it is a non-free licence that does not provide the four freedoms mandated by the FSF.

    Stallman was responding to queries from iTWire about the Commons Clause licence, which surfaced earlier this year.

    The company behind it, Fossa.io, was contacted by iTWire on Monday after hearing that some changes were contemplated in the licence which has received no support from any of the organisations that judge whether a licence is an open-source one or not.

  • Customer Conversations Changing in Era of Open Source, Automation

    Open source and automation are changing customer conversations, but in different ways for different customers, says John Isch, director of the network and voice practice in North America for Orange Business Services. Not everyone wants the details, but some businesses will do a deep dive on the technology and he has to be prepared for that.

  • Sourcegraph, a code search, and navigation engine is now open source!

    The Sourcegraph team announced that they’re making Sourcegraph, a self-hosted code search and navigation engine, available as open source, earlier this week.

    “We opened up Sourcegraph to bring code search and intelligence to more developers and developer ecosystems—and to help us realize the Sourcegraph master plan,” writes Quinn Slack on the announcement page.

    This Sourcegraph master plan involves making basic code intelligence ubiquitous (for every language, and in every editor, code host, etc.). It wants to focus on making code review continuous and intelligent. Additionally, they also hope to increase the amount and quality of open-source code.

  • OSNEXUS to Present on Open Source Software-Defined Storage at OpenStack Days Nordic
Why TENS is the secure bootable Linux you need

Before you get too excited, TENS isn't a pen-testing distro for admins to use to harden their network. TENS is a live desktop Linux distribution that gives the user a level of security they would not have with a standard desktop. That means it's great to use in places where network security is questionable, or when you need to submit sensitive data, and you don't trust a standard desktop operating system. In other words, anytime you need to use a network for the transmission of sensitive data, TENS Linux could easily be a top choice for users. Read more

Security: ClamAV, Phishing Attack on Azure Blob Storage, Fingbox/Ubuntu

  • ClamAV 0.100.2 has been released!
    ClamAV 0.100.2 has been released! This is a patch release to address several vulnerabilities.
  • Phishing Attack on Azure Blog Storage Dodges Users by Displaying a Signed SSL Certificate from Microsoft
    The user when enters their information, the contents will be submitted to a server which is being operated by the phishing attackers. The opened page will pretend that the document is beginning to download but it ultimately just redirects the user to this URL: https://products.office.com/en-us/sharepoint/collaboration Microsoft site.
  • Phishing Attack Uses Azure Blob Storage to Impersonate Microsoft
    Even though phishing attacks can be quite convincing, a give away is when diligent users notice that the login form is unsecured or the SSL certificate is clearly not owned by the company being impersonated. A new Office 365 phishing attack utilizes an interesting method of storing their phishing form hosted on Azure Blob Storage in order to be secured by a Microsoft SSL certificate.
  • Fing: future-proofing Fingbox the IoT home network monitoring device
    As many as 20.4 billion internet of things devices are estimated to be in use by 2020, according to Gartner, with consumer products making up 63% of this figure. A large amount of these will be low-cost devices, rushed out by manufacturers in order to capitalise on this opportunity. Unfortunately, this method typically pays no attention to the long-term lifecycle of a product or software strategy. Factors that are typically not considered include: how can security updates be rolled out quickly? How to ensure your customers are on the latest version of your software especially once the device is out in consumer’s homes? How can the product lifecycle be extended through software functionality which may even up new revenue opportunities?

today's howtos

