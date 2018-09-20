Steam GNU/Linux Usage Doubles This Year, Google Still Snubs Linux Drivers
Steam Linux Usage For September Revised Slightly Higher
The initial Steam Linux market-share figures for September showed a rise in Linux gamers which isn't too surprising given the recent roll-out of Steam Play / Proton. It turns out those figures are even higher than originally reported.
The original Steam survey figures for September 2019 put the Linux gaming market-share at 0.71%, or a 0.12% increase compared to the month prior. That has now been revised to 0.78%.
Google Has ‘No Plans’ to Enable Chrome Hardware Acceleration on Linux
Google says it has no plans to enable Chrome hardware acceleration on Linux — not even as an experimental option.
The news is certain to be greeted with groans by those who struggle to stream HD YouTube videos and other rich media content smoothly in Chrome on Linux.
