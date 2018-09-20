OSS: RMS on Commons Clause, Customer Conversations Changing in Era of Open Source, Sourcegraph Liberated Stallman says Commons Clause is a non-free licence Free Software Foundation chairman Richard Stallman has described the Commons Clause licence as "ill-named" because it is a non-free licence that does not provide the four freedoms mandated by the FSF. Stallman was responding to queries from iTWire about the Commons Clause licence, which surfaced earlier this year. The company behind it, Fossa.io, was contacted by iTWire on Monday after hearing that some changes were contemplated in the licence which has received no support from any of the organisations that judge whether a licence is an open-source one or not.

Customer Conversations Changing in Era of Open Source, Automation Open source and automation are changing customer conversations, but in different ways for different customers, says John Isch, director of the network and voice practice in North America for Orange Business Services. Not everyone wants the details, but some businesses will do a deep dive on the technology and he has to be prepared for that.

Sourcegraph, a code search, and navigation engine is now open source! The Sourcegraph team announced that they’re making Sourcegraph, a self-hosted code search and navigation engine, available as open source, earlier this week. “We opened up Sourcegraph to bring code search and intelligence to more developers and developer ecosystems—and to help us realize the Sourcegraph master plan,” writes Quinn Slack on the announcement page. This Sourcegraph master plan involves making basic code intelligence ubiquitous (for every language, and in every editor, code host, etc.). It wants to focus on making code review continuous and intelligent. Additionally, they also hope to increase the amount and quality of open-source code.

OSNEXUS to Present on Open Source Software-Defined Storage at OpenStack Days Nordic

Why TENS is the secure bootable Linux you need Before you get too excited, TENS isn't a pen-testing distro for admins to use to harden their network. TENS is a live desktop Linux distribution that gives the user a level of security they would not have with a standard desktop. That means it's great to use in places where network security is questionable, or when you need to submit sensitive data, and you don't trust a standard desktop operating system. In other words, anytime you need to use a network for the transmission of sensitive data, TENS Linux could easily be a top choice for users.