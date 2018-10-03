Games Leftovers
-
Strategy game Northgard just had a huge free update named Ragnarok
The Ragnarok update brings quite a lot of new free content to the strategy game Northgard and it sounds pretty awesome.
Released yesterday, I held off on covering this since the Linux and Mac versions were left broken. Thankfully Shiro Games acted fast and a fix has already been deployed which I have confirmed.
-
All Walls Must Fall gains a 'New Game+' mode for those who've beaten the campaign
All Walls Must Fall is a very interesting isometric turn-based tactics game from inbetweengames, I'm a pretty big fan and it just gained a nice update for those who want to play more of it.
It now has a New Game+ mode, for those who'vc finished the campaign. Once finished, the option will appear in the main menu allow you to dive back in with some additional difficulty. You get to keep what you earned through the first campaign too, making your choices quite important.
-
Mana Spark, a challenging action RPG released recently with Linux support and it's pretty good
Promising 'deep souls-like combat', the action RPG Mana Spark is officially out with Linux support. Thanks to a key from the developer, I took a look.
Compared with a lot of similar games, Mana Spark actually has quite a slow pace. This slower feeling has actually helped me enjoy it quite a bit, although it does still remain quite challenging in certain areas.
-
EXAPUNKS: TEC Redshift Player is a free standalone for the fictional console from EXAPUNKS
Zachtronics did something fun recently, they released a free standalone called EXAPUNKS: TEC Redshift Player which allows you to play games for the fictional console from EXAPUNKS.
-
Russian Subway Dogs released for Linux with a major content update and it's quite amusing
From the creator of They Bleed Pixels, Russian Subway Dogs is an arcade action game inspired by the real life stray dogs of the Moscow metro and it's now on Linux.
-
Surreal first-person horror adventure Heliophobia is promising a non-linear narrative, releasing soon
Heliophobia is a recent discovery that's coming to Linux and it sounds quite unique. A first-person horror adventure with a non-linear narrative. Developed by Glass Knuckle Games who also made Defragmented, Noir Syndrome and Thief Town. Heliophobia certainly makes it seem like they're stepping up their production values a lot when compared to previous games.
-
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive updated with improved Linux performance and a new FBI model
Valve continue updating their popular FPS Counter-Strike: Global Offensive [Steam], with the latest update giving the Linux version some more attention. While the Linux version (at least for me) does perform rather well, more improvements to keep it as smooth as possible are always welcome.
In their latest patch notes, they noted improvements with the new Panorama UI to fix a VRAM leak for OpenGL affecting Linux and also "Multiple performance improvements" for Linux as well.
The MP5-SD they recently added is also now available in official Competitive Matchmaking. Additionally, they also pushed out an update to the FBI character models, which are live on the Nuke, Agency, and Office maps.
-
Linux market share on Steam now at a 16 month high after a rounding error was fixed
As it turns out, the Linux market share reported in the hardware survey for September was higher than initially reported.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 874 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Accelerated Linux boosts real-time performance on Zynq UltraScale+
Enea has launched a real-time “Accelerated Linux” version of its Enea Linux distro that targets the Zynq UltraScale+. The dual-OS hypervisor solution combines Enea Linux with an SMP micro-kernel executive. In 2012, Swedish telecom-focused enterprise software vendor Enea, which is known for its Enea OSEck RTOS, launched a carrier-grade Enea Linux distribution, which combined its earlier Enea Linux Project Framework (ELPH) distro with a Yocto Project foundation. In 2014, Enea launched a free, community-backed Open Enea Linux, but that project appears to have folded. Now, Enea has returned with a new Accelerated Linux distro that offers even greater real-time capabilities than the standard Enea Linux. The initial version is optimized for Xilinx’s 64-bit Arm/FPGA hybrid Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC.
LibreOffice Qt5 Integration, Qt-based Krita 4.2 is Coming and GNOME Games 3.30 Suffering "Features Overload"
Security: Facebook, Microsoft and Fruitfly
Programming: Join GNU Guix Through Outreachy, Functional Programming in Python, Kiwi TCMS 6.0, littler/CRAN
Recent comments
3 hours 13 min ago
1 day 13 hours ago
2 days 2 hours ago
2 days 3 hours ago
2 days 7 hours ago
2 days 8 hours ago
2 days 22 hours ago
2 days 22 hours ago
2 days 23 hours ago
3 days 8 min ago