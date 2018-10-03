Programming: Join GNU Guix Through Outreachy, Functional Programming in Python, Kiwi TCMS 6.0, littler/CRAN
-
Join GNU Guix through Outreachy
We are happy to announce that for the second time this year, GNU Guix offers a three-month internship through Outreachy, the inclusion program for groups traditionally underrepresented in free software and tech.
-
Functional programming in Python: Immutable data structures
In this two-part series, I will discuss how to import ideas from the functional programming methodology into Python in order to have the best of both worlds.
This first post will explore how immutable data structures can help. The second part will explore higher-level functional programming concepts in Python using the toolz library.
-
Kiwi TCMS 6.0
This release removes squashed migrations. Direct upgrades from versions < 5.3.1 to 6.0 will break without an intermediate upgrade to 5.3.1!
-
littler 0.3.5: Other kids broke my toys
The sixth release of littler as a CRAN package is now available, following in the now more than twelve-year history as a package started by Jeff in 2006, and joined by me a few weeks later.
littler is the first command-line interface for R and predates Rscript. And it is (in my very biased eyes) better as it allows for piping as well shebang scripting via #!, uses command-line arguments more consistently and still starts faster. It also always loaded the methods package which Rscript converted to rather recently.
littler lives on Linux and Unix, has its difficulties on macOS due to yet-another-braindeadedness there (who ever thought case-insensitive filesystems as a default where a good idea?) and simply does not exist on Windows (yet – the build system could be extended – see RInside for an existence proof, and volunteers are welcome!).
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 861 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Accelerated Linux boosts real-time performance on Zynq UltraScale+
Enea has launched a real-time “Accelerated Linux” version of its Enea Linux distro that targets the Zynq UltraScale+. The dual-OS hypervisor solution combines Enea Linux with an SMP micro-kernel executive. In 2012, Swedish telecom-focused enterprise software vendor Enea, which is known for its Enea OSEck RTOS, launched a carrier-grade Enea Linux distribution, which combined its earlier Enea Linux Project Framework (ELPH) distro with a Yocto Project foundation. In 2014, Enea launched a free, community-backed Open Enea Linux, but that project appears to have folded. Now, Enea has returned with a new Accelerated Linux distro that offers even greater real-time capabilities than the standard Enea Linux. The initial version is optimized for Xilinx’s 64-bit Arm/FPGA hybrid Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC.
LibreOffice Qt5 Integration, Qt-based Krita 4.2 is Coming and GNOME Games 3.30 Suffering "Features Overload"
Security: Facebook, Microsoft and Fruitfly
Programming: Join GNU Guix Through Outreachy, Functional Programming in Python, Kiwi TCMS 6.0, littler/CRAN
Recent comments
3 hours 13 min ago
1 day 13 hours ago
2 days 2 hours ago
2 days 3 hours ago
2 days 7 hours ago
2 days 8 hours ago
2 days 22 hours ago
2 days 22 hours ago
2 days 23 hours ago
3 days 8 min ago