Windows Wipes
-
Bug in Windows 10’s Latest Update Might Be Deleting Files, Back Up Your Data Now
Multiple Windows users are reporting the latest update is deleting documents. Consider backing up your data right now.
-
Windows 10 October 2018 Update Is Apparently Wiping Out User Data
Windows 10 October 2018 update was announced a while back and Microsoft mentioned that the new update would come with support for DirectX Ray Tracing. The API that will support Nvidia RTX graphics cards with features like ray tracing and DLSS.
It turns out, the update is now being halted due to an issue with Intel drivers that are causing some unexpected problems. Some people have reported losing their data when updating to Windows 10 October 2018 update. Rollback is also not something that will solve this issue as it turns out, once you update your data is gone and it’s pretty much irreversible.
-
