Games: Humble, Go and Valve Humble are doing a Paradox Interactive weekend sale, some good deals for Linux gamers A week doesn't go by without some sort of big sale going on lately, this time it's Humble again teaming up with Paradox Interactive for a weekend sale.

Imagining Go With Alternate Boards The Game of Go is still pretty much the ultimate strategy game. No other game distills strategy to its essence, in such simplicity, and thus lets the complexity emerge.

Fedora 28 : Strife another golang game framework. Today I tested this 2D game framework named Strife. You can read more about this from the official website. The development team tells us: "This a work in progress. It provides a very minimal toolset for rendering shapes, images, and text as well as capturing user input." This game framework uses SDL2 libraries. Strife is open source and available under the MIT license. Let's start with installation into Fedora 28 distro.

Valve Updates SteamVR AMD Requirements, Recommends Using PPAs On Ubuntu Valve updated their Linux graphics driver requirements today for using SteamVR. On the NVIDIA side you just need the proprietary 387 driver or newer and you are all set for SteamVR -- assuming your GPU is fast enough to keep pace. But on the AMD side is where there are still relatively tight requirements which leads them to recommending third-party PPAs for the best experience. Fundamentally they just require RadeonSI/RADV from Mesa 17.3 or newer as well as the Linux 4.13 kernel or newer. Of course, the newer the Mesa the better for newer Vulkan extensions/capabilities and particularly for better performance.