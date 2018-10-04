OSS News and Events
The State Of LinuxBoot For Replacing Proprietary UEFI Firmware With The Linux Kernel
LinuxBoot is the year-old project for replacing proprietary UEFI implementations with the Linux kernel in essence. Adoption continues to grow for LinuxBoot and is now being used inside several large corporations.
Ryan O'Leary is one of the Google developers behind LinuxBoot and he presented at last month's Open-Source Firmware Conference in Germany on this Linux Foundation hosted project.
Charles Hoskinson Examines Rust To Be The First Open Source Project
The co-founder of Ethereum and founder of Cardano, Charles Hoskinson has discussed the anniversary of Cardano and the new Cardano Rust Project earlier this week. He stated that Cardano’s Rust is the first open-source project aimed at widening the reach of the technology to bring in a bigger range of third-party developers.
Hoskinson finished by saying that there have been several notable significant moments and accolades for Cardano since it started up a year ago. In May this year, IOHK teamed up with the Ethiopian government to explore applications of the technology in blockchain including coffee supply chain traceability.
Open-Source Machine Learning Is Free, As In Beer
Rep of the Month – September 2018
Umesh is from Kharagpur, India and works as Big Data Splunk Architect & Administrator. He is an Open Source Geek and his other areas of interest are Cyber Security and Big Data Analysis. He is a passionate Mozillian and an amazing contributor for more than 6 years. Umesh served as Reps Council Member in 2016 and currently he is an active Reps Mentor.
Catalyst delighted to support the NZ Open Source Awards
Catalyst is delighted to again support the New Zealand Open Source Awards (NZOSA) that are being run for the seventh time in 2018. The winners will be announced at a Gala dinner at The Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa on Tuesday 23 October 2018.
Develop Mainframe Software with Open Source SCMs and IBM Dependency Based Build
Percona Unveils Full Conference Session Schedule for Percona Live Open Source Database Conference Europe 2018
