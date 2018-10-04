Openwashing Latest (Calling Spying 'Open' and Misusing the Brand)
Oath’s distributed network telemetry collector- ‘Panoptes’ is now Open source! [Ed: Now surveillance is 'open']
Yesterday, the Oath network automation team open sourced Panoptes, a distributed system for collecting, enriching and distributing network telemetry.
This pluggable, distributed and high-performance data collection system supports multiple polling formats, including SNMP and vendor-specific APIs. It also supports emerging streaming telemetry standards including gNMI. Panoptes is written primarily in Python. It leverages multiple open-source technologies to provide the most value for the least development effort.
How open source projects are pushing the shift to edge computing [Ed: More openwashing of surveillance by NSA partner AT&T]
Gnanavelkandan Kathirvel of AT&T is sure of one thing: it will take a large group of open-source projects working together to push computing closer to the edge.
He’s behind the telecom’s efforts at Akraino Edge Stack, a Linux Foundation project that aims to create an open-source software for edge. The AT&T contribution is designed for carrier-scale edge computing applications running in virtual machines and containers to support reliability and performance requirements.
Chan Zuckerberg Biohub launches Tabula Muris, an open-source database of mouse cells
Netwealth releases open-source advice toolkit
Security: WPA2, Updates, and DNSSEC Root Key Rollover Next Week
OSS News and Events
Games: Humble, Go and Valve
