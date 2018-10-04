Security: WPA2, Updates, and DNSSEC Root Key Rollover Next Week
Paper over the Kracks: New techniques can bypass WPA2 flaw mitigations
Following last year’s discovery of the key reinstallation attack (Krack) vulnerability affecting devices using the WPA2 wireless protocol, most vendors updated their products – but in certain cases attacks were still possible, security researcher Mathy Vanhoef has confirmed.
Twelve months after coming forward with their initial findings, Vanhoef and fellow KU Leuven academic Frank Piessens have published a fresh white paper indicating that some vendor mitigations against Krack were flawed, leaving devices open to selected attacks.
The team also discovered new techniques to bypass the WiFi protocol’s official defense against Krack, allowing an adversary to replay broadcast and multicast frames.
Security updates for Thursday
What you need to know about the first-ever DNSSEC root key rollover on October 11, 2018
