Yabits: A New UEFI Coreboot Payload Alternative To TianoCore & Closed-Source Blobs
Yabits was announced last month at the OSFC 2018 conference in Erlangen, Germany. Yabits is a lighter-weight alternative to the open-source TianoCore UEFI implementation and other commonly used proprietary UEFI implementations by motherboard vendors.
Yabits is "Yet another UEFI coreboot payload" and aims to deliver the same UEFI x86_64 booting capabilities as TianoCore but with a much smaller code-base for environments like embedded systems and the cloud.
Also: Raptor Announces "Blackbird" Micro-ATX, Low-Cost POWER9 Motherboard
