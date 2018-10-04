Red Hat and Fedora: 'IoT', libxmlb, Stratis, Cockpit and More
-
IoT: Where technology and partners meet
As the internet of things (IoT) market has evolved, it has gone from the hype of connected everything to the struggle of connecting everything. As organizations have taken on IoT projects, they may learn that going it alone, or with a proprietary provider, can mean risking the flexibility and enhancements they may need in the future. In the interest of completing initial milestones, single-purpose IoT solutions could be adopted, or easier-to-get-started solutions could lure organizations into an infrastructure that could lock them in.
-
The new retail reality: Converged digital-physical business
Technology solutions from Red Hat that support modern open platform infrastructures offer retailers a way to deliver innovative services and customer experiences while continuing to take advantage of traditional systems and resources. These solutions can help retailers strengthen security, enhance operations, improve supply chain efficiency, and use IoT and data analytics for better decision making.
-
Announcing the first release of libxmlb
Today I did the first 0.1.0 preview release of libxmlb. We’re at the “probably API stable, but no promises” stage. This is the library I introduced a couple of weeks ago, and since then I’ve been porting both fwupd and gnome-software to use it. The former is almost complete, and nearly ready to merge, but the latter is still work in progress with a fair bit of code to write. I did manage to launch gnome-software with libxmlb yesterday, and modulo a bit of brokenness it’s both faster to start (over 800ms faster from cold boot!) and uses an amazing 90Mb less RSS at runtime. I’m planning to merge the libxmlb branch into the unstable branch of fwupd in the next few weeks, so I need volunteers to package up the new hard dep for Debian, Ubuntu and Arch.
-
Stratis 1.0 released!
I can’t believe I haven’t blogged about Stratis before, although I’ve written in other places about it. We’ve been working on it for two years.
Basically, it’s a fancy manager of device-mapper and XFS configuration, to provide a similar experience as ZFS and Btrfs, but completely different under the hood.
-
Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) Stock on the Way to New 12-Month Low
-
Red Hat (RHT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance
-
Has a Potential to Grow up: Red Hat, Inc. (RHT), Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)
-
Cockpit 179
Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Here are the release notes from version 179.
-
Fedora 29 GNOME 3.30 Test Day Tomorrow, Kernel Update for Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch", Jigsaw Introduces Intra App to Prevent Censorship, Russian Subway Dogs Now Available for Linux and AT&T Releases Router Specs to the Open Compute Project
Tomorrow, October 5, 2018, is a Fedora 29 GNOME 3.30 Test Day. If you're interested in participating, see the wiki page. All you need is Fedora 29 (which you can grab from the wiki), and the event will be held in #fedora-test-day on Freenode IRC.
-
FPgM report: 2018-40
-
Adding your events to fedocal
-
