Apple Wipes
Apple does not tell its customers that the computers it sells are designed to punish them for opting to get their property repaired by independent technicians; the details of the T2 came from a leaked service manual.
Apple has introduced software locks that will effectively prevent independent and third-party repair on 2018 MacBook Pro computers, according to internal Apple documents obtained by Motherboard. The new system will render the computer “inoperative” unless a proprietary Apple “system configuration” software is run after parts of the system are replaced.
Apple says this new guideline applies to MacBook Pro machines that have display assembly, logic board, top case, and Touch ID board repairs. For the iMac Pro, the System Configuration software must be used if the Logic Board or flash storage are replaced.
Apple and Amazon have issued detailed denials about an investigation by the news agency Bloomberg which claims that chips implanted in servers made by Chinese PC manufacturer SuperMicro Computer - and which were also supplied to a company named Elemental which Amazon acquired - were used to spy on the companies, and also a number of government agencies.
A major report from Bloomberg on Thursday describes an infiltration of the hardware supply chain, allegedly orchestrated by the Chinese military, that reaches an unprecedented geopolitical scope and scale—and may be a manifestation of the tech industry's worst fears. If the details are correct, it could be a nearly impossible mess to clean up.
Red Hat and Fedora: 'IoT', libxmlb, Stratis, Cockpit and More
As the internet of things (IoT) market has evolved, it has gone from the hype of connected everything to the struggle of connecting everything. As organizations have taken on IoT projects, they may learn that going it alone, or with a proprietary provider, can mean risking the flexibility and enhancements they may need in the future. In the interest of completing initial milestones, single-purpose IoT solutions could be adopted, or easier-to-get-started solutions could lure organizations into an infrastructure that could lock them in.
Technology solutions from Red Hat that support modern open platform infrastructures offer retailers a way to deliver innovative services and customer experiences while continuing to take advantage of traditional systems and resources. These solutions can help retailers strengthen security, enhance operations, improve supply chain efficiency, and use IoT and data analytics for better decision making.
Today I did the first 0.1.0 preview release of libxmlb. We’re at the “probably API stable, but no promises” stage. This is the library I introduced a couple of weeks ago, and since then I’ve been porting both fwupd and gnome-software to use it. The former is almost complete, and nearly ready to merge, but the latter is still work in progress with a fair bit of code to write. I did manage to launch gnome-software with libxmlb yesterday, and modulo a bit of brokenness it’s both faster to start (over 800ms faster from cold boot!) and uses an amazing 90Mb less RSS at runtime. I’m planning to merge the libxmlb branch into the unstable branch of fwupd in the next few weeks, so I need volunteers to package up the new hard dep for Debian, Ubuntu and Arch.
I can’t believe I haven’t blogged about Stratis before, although I’ve written in other places about it. We’ve been working on it for two years.
Basically, it’s a fancy manager of device-mapper and XFS configuration, to provide a similar experience as ZFS and Btrfs, but completely different under the hood.
Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Here are the release notes from version 179.
Tomorrow, October 5, 2018, is a Fedora 29 GNOME 3.30 Test Day. If you're interested in participating, see the wiki page. All you need is Fedora 29 (which you can grab from the wiki), and the event will be held in #fedora-test-day on Freenode IRC.
Kernel Cruft and Features: 10/100 Ethernet, AMD, Intel and Apple Magic Trackpad 2 Driver
FreeBSD is looking to deprecate "most" of their 10/100 Ethernet drivers in FreeBSD 12 so that they can be dropped entirely in FreeBSD 13, but not everyone wants to see these older networking drivers dismissed.
FreeBSD kernel developers want to drop most of their in-kernel 10/100 Ethernet drivers due to the maintenance burden involved and they just being burdensome to keep up as they look to further enhance their networking stack.
A Phoronix reader emailed in that since the recent Linux 4.18.10 stable kernel the power usage on his system has increased by around 50 Watts while idling... Not the overall AC system power draw being 50 Watts, but an increase of roughly that amount on the latest 4.18 stable point releases up to this point. I've now been able to reproduce as well as bisect the cause.
Besides the reader's own experience, he also pointed out some reports on Reddit of the power consumption being much higher on these latest Linux 4.18 point releases but without any bisecting or narrowing down of the problem. For those without power meters, some individuals have reported higher system temperatures with these post-4.18.9 point releases. The issue is also present in the current Linux 4.19 code.
Intel a while back open-sourced their sound firmware and SDK and also launched the "Sound Open Firmware" project in cooperation with the Linux Foundation. It's been an interesting journey and getting Intel pointed towards offering more open-source firmware.
The patches written by Google/ChromeOS developers to support the Apple Magic Trackpad 2 that we were talking about a few days back have now been queued ahead of the next Linux kernel cycle.
Yabits: A New UEFI Coreboot Payload Alternative To TianoCore & Closed-Source Blobs
Yabits was announced last month at the OSFC 2018 conference in Erlangen, Germany. Yabits is a lighter-weight alternative to the open-source TianoCore UEFI implementation and other commonly used proprietary UEFI implementations by motherboard vendors.
Yabits is "Yet another UEFI coreboot payload" and aims to deliver the same UEFI x86_64 booting capabilities as TianoCore but with a much smaller code-base for environments like embedded systems and the cloud.
Also: Raptor Announces "Blackbird" Micro-ATX, Low-Cost POWER9 Motherboard
