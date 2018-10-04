Cozy – A Cool, Little Audiobook Player for Linux
Cozy is a modern, free, and open-source audiobook player for GNU/Linux distros. Its name is a play on the “cosy” word which describes a thing that gives a feeling of relaxation, warmth, and comfort.
It features a clean UI with icons to toggle functions such as its sleep timer, search, and options menu. What I like most about Cozy its offline feature which allows you to download audiobooks locally to your preferred storage media for playback later.
It also has Mpris integration so you can use your machine’s media control buttons with it and get desktop notifications.
Cozy has been around for almost a year now and it has received a tremendous number of updates since its first release. It was developed on Fedora and is tested under elementaryOS.
