Games: Surviving Mars, Nimbatus, Streets of Rogue, Descent and Maia
The first expansion to Surviving Mars revealed with Space Race giving you a little competition
Surviving Mars is set to get a bit more competitive with the Space Race expansion just announced pitting you against rival colonies.
While I do love Surviving Mars one thing is for sure, it can end up feeling lonely after many hours. Space Race will change that, as AI colonies from rival sponsors will also attempt to set foot on Mars. You will be competing for the already light resources, trade with them, pinch their colonists, deal with distress calls and more.
Nimbatus - The Space Drone Constructor enters Early Access and it's fantastic, you can win a key
Nimbatus - The Space Drone Constructor is probably going to suck a lot of my free time dry with the easy to use drone builder, lots of fun options to give it some AI along with fun combat.
The developer, Stray Fawn Studio, previously released the genetics survival game 'Niche' which also supports Linux. While I liked the idea, I wasn't a big fan of it overall. Then along comes Nimbatus on Kickstarter last year which made me love the developer. Taking inspiration from games like Faster Than Light, Reassembly, Kerbal Space Program and Besiege it was quite impressive. Especially so since they had a working Linux demo from the very beginning.
Streets of Rogue adds 60 new traits along with a new booth to adjust your traits, plus livestream VOD is up
Streets of Rogue, the excellent and completely ridiculous rogue-lite that allows a lot of freedom just had another rather interesting update.
The developer is continuing to polish the game now towards an eventual release, since the game now actually has a rather brilliant ending. With update 61, you can now find an addition 60 character traits. Some of them do require you to unlock them with Nuggets, which you earn each time you do optional missions or level up during a run. They're a permanent currency that persist between runs, so you can go to your "Home Base" to unlock stuff.
Some of the new traits are hilarious like "Friend of the Family" that causes Mobsters to be aligned with you, "Bullet Breaker" allowing your bullets to break enemy bullets, "Wall Walloper" giving melee weapons the power to destroy certain walls, "Burning Bullets" giving your bullets the ability to set things alight and much more.
Descent: Underground is now just Descent and plans to release next year, new trailer up
Descendant Studios have teamed up with Little Orbit to bring the new Descent out in full next year, along with a new trailer.
Colony builder Maia has a massive upgrade, leaving Early Access later this month
The colony building simulation game Maia just had a pretty huge patch and the developer announced it's leaving Early Access on October 30th. In the recent update notes, the developer Simon Roth noted that while the game will be leaving Early Access, it will still be updated. They will be sticking with their no-DLC policy and so future upgrades will be free.
