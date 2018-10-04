Graphics: Mesa 18.2.2 Released and Kazan Vulkan CPU/Software-Based Implementation Being Rewritten In Rust
mesa 18.2.2
Mesa 18.2.2 is now available.
In this release we have:
Different patches for the DirectX9 and DRI state trackers.
Mesa 18.2.2 Released With RADV GTA V Fix, Vulkan Additions & D3D9 Patches
Mesa 18.2.2 is out this morning as the second point release to the Q3'2018 stable release series.
The Kazan Vulkan CPU/Software-Based Implementation Being Rewritten In Rust
Remember Kazan, the project originally known as Vulkan-CPU? That was the Google Summer of Code 2017 project to implement a CPU/software-based Vulkan driver. It had been dormant since GSoC 2017 ended, but now work on it has been restarted.
Kazan development stalled shortly after GSoC 2017 when the student developer Jacob Lifshay was busy again with university. But now after a year he's decided to working on Kazan.
