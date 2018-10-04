Daniel Pocock on Meeting Developers
Daniel Pocock: Stigmatizing volunteers who miss an event
In various free software communities, I've come across incidents where people have been criticized inappropriately when they couldn't attend an event or didn't meet other people's expectations. This has happened to me a few times and I've seen it happen to other people too.
As it turns out, this is an incredibly bad thing to do. I'm not writing about this to criticize any one person or group in return. Rather, it is written in the hope that people who are still holding grudges like this might finally put them aside and also to reassure other volunteers that you don't have to accept this type of criticism.
Unusual meetings
It was interesting to finally know someone inside the Debian organization. We discussed about various conferences on free software, how Debian works, my work during the GSoC and the heating system he’s working on in his house.
Kernel: systemd, Init-kconfig and Linux 4.20~5.0
Graphics: Mesa 18.2.2 Released and Kazan Vulkan CPU/Software-Based Implementation Being Rewritten In Rust
GNOME and GUADEC in Genius and Numbers
