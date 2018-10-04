OSS Leftovers
-
SD Times Open-Source Project of the Week: Sourcegraph
Code search and navigation engine Sourcegraph went open-source this week alongside the introduction of new features aimed at welcoming community contribution. In the announcement, Sourcegraph CEO Quinn Slack said the move brings Sourcegraph more in line with the company’s “master plan.”
-
Nuxeo Shortlisted by Constellation, Liferay Acquires Triblio, More Open Source News
Nuxeo has been recognized in the Constellation ShortList for Digital Asset Management (DAM) for Digital Experience (DX) in Q3 2018. Listed alongside the likes of Adobe and Bynder, Nuxeo’s CMO Chris McLaughlin voiced Nuxeo’s appreciation of the recognition, “Nuxeo continues to receive analyst recognition and generate interest in the digital asset management space because we deliver a solution that provides rich DAM functionality built on the most modern, scalable, and modular underpinnings. This approach helps our customers in every industry transform and grow their businesses faster,” McLaughlin said.
-
Polish BSD User Group
We had one meeting in English, during which George Nevill-Neill was presenting DTrace. You can see all the presentations on BSD-PL meetings and the recording from the meetings at our Youtube channel.
If you are interested in BSD and you are in Poland (or you want to be the person who has travelled the further for a meeting), please join us in our next meeting which will be on October 11 at the University of Technology (see map below). This time we changed the location because the new semester is starting at the university and we would like to introduce the BSD world to the students.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 531 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel: systemd, Init-kconfig and Linux 4.20~5.0
Daniel Pocock on Meeting Developers
Graphics: Mesa 18.2.2 Released and Kazan Vulkan CPU/Software-Based Implementation Being Rewritten In Rust
GNOME and GUADEC in Genius and Numbers
Recent comments
18 min 8 sec ago
1 hour 13 min ago
2 hours 16 min ago
12 hours 10 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
2 days 11 hours ago
3 days 1 hour ago
3 days 1 hour ago
3 days 5 hours ago
3 days 6 hours ago