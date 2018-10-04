Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

OSS Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 5th of October 2018 04:01:11 PM Filed under
OSS
  • SD Times Open-Source Project of the Week: Sourcegraph

    Code search and navigation engine Sourcegraph went open-source this week alongside the introduction of new features aimed at welcoming community contribution. In the announcement, Sourcegraph CEO Quinn Slack said the move brings Sourcegraph more in line with the company’s “master plan.”

  • Nuxeo Shortlisted by Constellation, Liferay Acquires Triblio, More Open Source News

    Nuxeo has been recognized in the Constellation ShortList for Digital Asset Management (DAM) for Digital Experience (DX) in Q3 2018. Listed alongside the likes of Adobe and Bynder, Nuxeo’s CMO Chris McLaughlin voiced Nuxeo’s appreciation of the recognition, “Nuxeo continues to receive analyst recognition and generate interest in the digital asset management space because we deliver a solution that provides rich DAM functionality built on the most modern, scalable, and modular underpinnings. This approach helps our customers in every industry transform and grow their businesses faster,” McLaughlin said.

  • Polish BSD User Group

     

    We had one meeting in English, during which George Nevill-Neill was presenting DTrace. You can see all the presentations on BSD-PL meetings and the recording from the meetings at our Youtube channel.

     

    If you are interested in BSD and you are in Poland (or you want to be the person who has travelled the further for a meeting), please join us in our next meeting which will be on October 11 at the University of Technology (see map below). This time we changed the location because the new semester is starting at the university and we would like to introduce the BSD world to the students.

»

More in Tux Machines

Kernel: systemd, Init-kconfig and Linux 4.20~5.0

  • Facebook Continues Making Extensive Use Of systemd
    At last week's All Systems Go! 2018 conference in Berlin, Davide Cavalca talked about Facebook's use of systemd in 2018 and how it's expanded since their talk a year ago on the subject. Simply put, you could say Facebook loves systemd. Facebook continues making use of systemd's many features inside their data centers.
  • New Project Aims To Make It Easy To Reuse Kconfig Outside Of The Linux Kernel
    Init-kconfig is the new software project trying to make it easy for re-using the Kconfig configuration system outside of the Linux kernel and more adaptable for independent software projects. Kconfig is the robust configuration system used by the Linux kernel for configuring the built-in modules and plethora of other kernel tunables. Kconfig has already been used by outside projects like U-Boot, Coreboot, and several others. But currently to re-use Kconfig you basically need to pull the code from the Linux kernel and begin adapting it to your own purposes.
  • Nouveau DRM Tree Sees Updates Ahead Of Linux 4.20
    While there has been lots of Intel updates and tons of AMDGPU activity in DRM-Next for the upcoming Linux 4.20~5.0 cycle, there hadn't been any changes to the open-source NVIDIA "Nouveau" driver while at least today the Nouveau DRM tree has seen some new updates. Not queued yet in DRM-Next, but today a batch of new commits hit the Nouveau DRM development tree and the first new bits to land in the tree in the past month. Ben Skeggs of Red Hat and the Nouveau DRM maintainer has pushed the latest set of changes. However, it isn't all that exciting as it mostly just contains some display fixes, some work around HDMI 2.0, a memory leak fix, and mostly other maintenance work.

Daniel Pocock on Meeting Developers

  • Daniel Pocock: Stigmatizing volunteers who miss an event
    In various free software communities, I've come across incidents where people have been criticized inappropriately when they couldn't attend an event or didn't meet other people's expectations. This has happened to me a few times and I've seen it happen to other people too. As it turns out, this is an incredibly bad thing to do. I'm not writing about this to criticize any one person or group in return. Rather, it is written in the hope that people who are still holding grudges like this might finally put them aside and also to reassure other volunteers that you don't have to accept this type of criticism.
  • Unusual meetings
    It was interesting to finally know someone inside the Debian organization. We discussed about various conferences on free software, how Debian works, my work during the GSoC and the heating system he’s working on in his house.

Graphics: Mesa 18.2.2 Released and Kazan Vulkan CPU/Software-Based Implementation Being Rewritten In Rust

  • mesa 18.2.2
    Mesa 18.2.2 is now available. In this release we have: Different patches for the DirectX9 and DRI state trackers.
  • Mesa 18.2.2 Released With RADV GTA V Fix, Vulkan Additions & D3D9 Patches
    Mesa 18.2.2 is out this morning as the second point release to the Q3'2018 stable release series.
  • The Kazan Vulkan CPU/Software-Based Implementation Being Rewritten In Rust
    Remember Kazan, the project originally known as Vulkan-CPU? That was the Google Summer of Code 2017 project to implement a CPU/software-based Vulkan driver. It had been dormant since GSoC 2017 ended, but now work on it has been restarted. Kazan development stalled shortly after GSoC 2017 when the student developer Jacob Lifshay was busy again with university. But now after a year he's decided to working on Kazan.

GNOME and GUADEC in Genius and Numbers

  • Introducing Genius, the Advanced Scientific Calculator for Linux
    Genius is a calculator program that has both a command-line version and a GNOME GUI version. It should available in your distribution's package management system. For Debian-based distributions, the GUI version and the command-line version are two separate packages. Assuming that you want to install both, you can do so with the following command:
  • GUADEC 2018 by numbers
    It took me a while but now I can gave you some stats from GUADEC 2018, following past year Sam’s example.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6