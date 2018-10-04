Language Selection

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 5th of October 2018 04:04:23 PM
Misc
  • Kubernetes for personal projects? No thanks!

     

    I have read multiple times this article about running Kubernetes to run small projects and thought I could share why I think that might not be a great idea.

  • I am gonna run retro server

    You probably know that I am fan of retro computers. Those from 80s, 70s and older ones. And for quite a time I told that I do not plan to run retro machines at home. But it has to change.

    Due to some work things I am going to run Mustang again. But where is retro in it someone may ask…

  • Red Hat Inc (RHT) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA
  • KeyCorp Lowers Red Hat (RHT) Price Target to $180.00
  • That’s what we call, Keeping cards close to the chest : Red Hat, Inc. (RHT)
  • Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) Price Target Cut to $163.00
  • The Mid-Range, Unlocked Nokia 7.1 Makes An Impressive Entrance

    After spending years on life support, the revived Nokia brand is making some big moves in the mid-range Android phone market. The company unveiled its newest design, the 7.1, today.

    [...]

    Nokia’s going for a flagship look here, but there are a couple of corners cut to get the price down. Despite the glass body there’s no wireless charging, and the HDR on the screen probably won’t match the same feature on brighter, more vivid OLED panels. There’s also just one external speaker. But as an unlocked device that’s less than half the cost of the headline grabbing-phones from Apple, Google, and Samsung, it’s definitely worth consideration. The Nokia 7.1 will be available in the US directly from the manufacturer website, with retail sales in other markets.

  • GOG Celebrates 10 Years Of Competing With Piracy And Being DRM Free By Saying So

    It did indeed. In fact, the story of GOG's anniversary is the story of one platform successfully competing with free, with a much bigger competitor, and having to drag wary publishers that might be scared off of the anti-DRM stance along for the ride... for ten years. For a decade now, GOG has built a business that started and is still largely centered around retro-games that are easily pirated in the video game industry of all places, where customers are far more likely to know the methods for piracy than in other industries. And, yet, here they are, retelling how it filled the market for retro-games by assuming many people actually still wanted developers to be rewarded for great game-making.

  • The Global Multilateral Benefit-Sharing Mechanism: Where Will Be The Bretton Woods Of The 21st Century?

    Similar thinking has not transpired at any of the Conferences of the Parties (COP) to the 1993 United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), even though conservation is as economic as is finance. The problem lies in the language of the CBD. “Genetic resources” are defined as “material”, which is interpreted as matter [2].

    Were genetic resources instead interpreted as information, [3] economics would imply that “bounded openness” be the policy for “access to genetic resources” and “the fair and equitable sharing of benefits” (ABS), which is the third objective of the CBD [4]. But to so persuade the delegations to the COP, a willingness to be persuaded must first exist [5]. Bretton Woods is again instructive. The merciless destruction of Europe and Asia by both Axis and Allies prepared the psyche of the 44 nations who met in Bretton Woods. To prevent WWIII, concessions by the victors would be a small price to pay–a prescient insight that Keynes wrought from the Paris Peace Conference of 1919 [6]. The threat today of ecosystem collapse on land, air and sea should likewise persuade Users to concede benefits to Providers. However, as argued in the previous essays in this trilogy, concessions are not even necessary. Bounded openness is a Win-Win situation that can pay for itself through the emergence of biotechnologies which would have otherwise been stymied by Prior Informed Consent, Mutually Agreed Terms and Material Transfer Agreements (MTAs).

    Bretton Woods was a radical departure from the competitive devaluations and the restrictive trade policies that vexed the interwar years [7]. In a similar fashion, bounded openness departs from competitive MTAs and the restrictive measures of ABS Competent National Authorities. However, bounded openness is far less contingent on achieving first this and then that, than was Bretton Woods. One thinks of the establishment of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group. The execution of bounded openness will draw from existing institutions, and the system itself would become a means of financial support. The legal vehicle is Article 10 of the Nagoya Protocol (NP), titled “Global Multilateral Benefit-Sharing Mechanism” (GMBSM).

Kernel: systemd, Init-kconfig and Linux 4.20~5.0

  • Facebook Continues Making Extensive Use Of systemd
    At last week's All Systems Go! 2018 conference in Berlin, Davide Cavalca talked about Facebook's use of systemd in 2018 and how it's expanded since their talk a year ago on the subject. Simply put, you could say Facebook loves systemd. Facebook continues making use of systemd's many features inside their data centers.
  • New Project Aims To Make It Easy To Reuse Kconfig Outside Of The Linux Kernel
    Init-kconfig is the new software project trying to make it easy for re-using the Kconfig configuration system outside of the Linux kernel and more adaptable for independent software projects. Kconfig is the robust configuration system used by the Linux kernel for configuring the built-in modules and plethora of other kernel tunables. Kconfig has already been used by outside projects like U-Boot, Coreboot, and several others. But currently to re-use Kconfig you basically need to pull the code from the Linux kernel and begin adapting it to your own purposes.
  • Nouveau DRM Tree Sees Updates Ahead Of Linux 4.20
    While there has been lots of Intel updates and tons of AMDGPU activity in DRM-Next for the upcoming Linux 4.20~5.0 cycle, there hadn't been any changes to the open-source NVIDIA "Nouveau" driver while at least today the Nouveau DRM tree has seen some new updates. Not queued yet in DRM-Next, but today a batch of new commits hit the Nouveau DRM development tree and the first new bits to land in the tree in the past month. Ben Skeggs of Red Hat and the Nouveau DRM maintainer has pushed the latest set of changes. However, it isn't all that exciting as it mostly just contains some display fixes, some work around HDMI 2.0, a memory leak fix, and mostly other maintenance work.

Daniel Pocock on Meeting Developers

  • Daniel Pocock: Stigmatizing volunteers who miss an event
    In various free software communities, I've come across incidents where people have been criticized inappropriately when they couldn't attend an event or didn't meet other people's expectations. This has happened to me a few times and I've seen it happen to other people too. As it turns out, this is an incredibly bad thing to do. I'm not writing about this to criticize any one person or group in return. Rather, it is written in the hope that people who are still holding grudges like this might finally put them aside and also to reassure other volunteers that you don't have to accept this type of criticism.
  • Unusual meetings
    It was interesting to finally know someone inside the Debian organization. We discussed about various conferences on free software, how Debian works, my work during the GSoC and the heating system he’s working on in his house.

Graphics: Mesa 18.2.2 Released and Kazan Vulkan CPU/Software-Based Implementation Being Rewritten In Rust

  • mesa 18.2.2
    Mesa 18.2.2 is now available. In this release we have: Different patches for the DirectX9 and DRI state trackers.
  • Mesa 18.2.2 Released With RADV GTA V Fix, Vulkan Additions & D3D9 Patches
    Mesa 18.2.2 is out this morning as the second point release to the Q3'2018 stable release series.
  • The Kazan Vulkan CPU/Software-Based Implementation Being Rewritten In Rust
    Remember Kazan, the project originally known as Vulkan-CPU? That was the Google Summer of Code 2017 project to implement a CPU/software-based Vulkan driver. It had been dormant since GSoC 2017 ended, but now work on it has been restarted. Kazan development stalled shortly after GSoC 2017 when the student developer Jacob Lifshay was busy again with university. But now after a year he's decided to working on Kazan.

GNOME and GUADEC in Genius and Numbers

  • Introducing Genius, the Advanced Scientific Calculator for Linux
    Genius is a calculator program that has both a command-line version and a GNOME GUI version. It should available in your distribution's package management system. For Debian-based distributions, the GUI version and the command-line version are two separate packages. Assuming that you want to install both, you can do so with the following command:
  • GUADEC 2018 by numbers
    It took me a while but now I can gave you some stats from GUADEC 2018, following past year Sam’s example.

