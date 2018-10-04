I have read multiple times this article about running Kubernetes to run small projects and thought I could share why I think that might not be a great idea.

When Linux's sysadmin graybeards got their start, they all used the shell to manage systems. Years later, they also used system administration programs such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL)'s Red Hat Satellite and SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES)'s YaST. Then, DevOps programs, like Ansible, Chef, and Puppet, appeared so we can manage hundreds of servers at once. Now, Red Hat is bridging the gap between the old-style server management tools and DevOps with Red Hat Satellite 6.4. This new management tool comes with a deeper integration with Red Hat Ansible Automation automation-centric approach to IT management. This enables sysadmins to use the Red Hat Satellite interface to manage RHEL with Ansible's remote execution and desired state management. This integration will help identify critical risks, create enterprise change plans, and automatically generate Ansible playbooks.

OSS Leftovers SD Times Open-Source Project of the Week: Sourcegraph Code search and navigation engine Sourcegraph went open-source this week alongside the introduction of new features aimed at welcoming community contribution. In the announcement, Sourcegraph CEO Quinn Slack said the move brings Sourcegraph more in line with the company’s “master plan.”

Nuxeo Shortlisted by Constellation, Liferay Acquires Triblio, More Open Source News Nuxeo has been recognized in the Constellation ShortList for Digital Asset Management (DAM) for Digital Experience (DX) in Q3 2018. Listed alongside the likes of Adobe and Bynder, Nuxeo’s CMO Chris McLaughlin voiced Nuxeo’s appreciation of the recognition, “Nuxeo continues to receive analyst recognition and generate interest in the digital asset management space because we deliver a solution that provides rich DAM functionality built on the most modern, scalable, and modular underpinnings. This approach helps our customers in every industry transform and grow their businesses faster,” McLaughlin said.

Polish BSD User Group We had one meeting in English, during which George Nevill-Neill was presenting DTrace. You can see all the presentations on BSD-PL meetings and the recording from the meetings at our Youtube channel. If you are interested in BSD and you are in Poland (or you want to be the person who has travelled the further for a meeting), please join us in our next meeting which will be on October 11 at the University of Technology (see map below). This time we changed the location because the new semester is starting at the university and we would like to introduce the BSD world to the students.