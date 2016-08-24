Qt 5.12 LTS Beta Released
I am pleased to announce that we released the first beta of Qt 5.12 LTS today. Qt 5.12 LTS is expected to be a solid development base and to receive multiple patch-level updates during its three-year support period. Once released, we recommend updating to Qt 5.12 LTS for both current and new projects. We have convenient online binary installers in place so you can try out the upcoming features coming in Qt 5.12 LTS in its first beta state. We will continue to provide subsequent beta releases via the online installer.
The Qt Company has announced the immediate availability of the Qt 5.12 beta.
Qt 5.12 is another hearty update with OpenGL ES 3.1 renderer support inside Qt 3D, the Qt Wayland compositor now supporting XDG-Shell stable and various other protocols, a variety of performance improvements, ECMAScript 7 support inside QML JavaScript, an extension interface to the Qt Virtual Keyboard, full support for Qt Remote Objects, an updated Qt WebEngine, various input improvements, and countless other refinements.
Qt 5.12 LTS beta was released this morning. Qt 5.12 will be a long-term supported release, and it'll be supported for three years. Improved performance and reduced memory consumption have been a focus for this version, and it also now provides the TableView control. See the Qt 5.12 wiki for an overview of all the new features.
It is with great pleasure that we announce the release of Mageia 6.1
This release brings all of the updates and development that has gone into Mageia 6 together into fresh installation media, giving users a kernel that supports hardware released after Mageia 6. The new installations will benefit from the countless updates that current fully updated Mageia systems will have, allowing new installations to avoid the need for a large update post install. So if you are currently running an up to date Mageia 6 system, there is no need to reinstall Mageia 6.1 as you will already be running the same packages.
DXVK 0.81 Released and VKD3D 1.1 Being Prepped For Release
AbiWord - A sleeping giant or a dying dinosaur?
Nine years ago, I reviewed Abiword and loved it. Small, fierce, full of goodies. This frugal, elegant and powerful word processor offered a staggering range of tools and options from a very modest footprint of only about 25 MB, with things like cross-platform support, portable version, Computer Modern fonts, and many other highlights. I've kept using it ever since, especially on my less-capable devices like the Asus eeePC netbook. It is time for another review. A lot of summers have passed since, LibreOffice was born and became the de-facto workhorse of the open-source office world, with significant improvements in performance and memory footprint, especially in version 5.x onwards. Now, AbiWord had the last stable release two years ago, and it might actually be on its way to retirement, but I still felt I ought to write a fresh review. Let's see what gives.
