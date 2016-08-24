It is with great pleasure that we announce the release of Mageia 6.1 This release brings all of the updates and development that has gone into Mageia 6 together into fresh installation media, giving users a kernel that supports hardware released after Mageia 6. The new installations will benefit from the countless updates that current fully updated Mageia systems will have, allowing new installations to avoid the need for a large update post install. So if you are currently running an up to date Mageia 6 system, there is no need to reinstall Mageia 6.1 as you will already be running the same packages.

DXVK 0.81 Released and VKD3D 1.1 Being Prepped For Release DXVK 0.81 Released With Better 32-Bit Performance, Other Optimizations DXVK lead developer and Valve contractor Philip Rebohle just announced the release of DXVK 0.81 for providing this latest Direct3D-over-Vulkan library (D3D10/D3D11) in time for weekend Linux gamers.

DXVK 0.81 is out with better performance for 32bit builds, minor CPU overhead reduction and more Continuing the exciting Wine-related news tonight, DXVK [GitHub] for Vulkan-based D3D11 and D3D10 implementation that's used with Wine has a 0.81 version now available. Reminder: DXVK is one of the projects that makes up Valve's Steam Play. Enabling Windows games to run on Linux, directly through the Linux Steam client. Valve help fund the development of it.

The Wine team have released VKD3D version 1.1 of their Direct3D 12 to Vulkan translation library Pretty exciting times for the Wine [Official Site] team, with the release of VKD3D version 1.1 of their Direct3D 12 to Vulkan translation library. Note: Not to be confused with DXVK which has seen a lot of the limelight lately.

VKD3D 1.1 Being Prepped For Release With MoltenVK Support, Geometry Shaders The first post-1.0 release of VKD3D for mapping Direct3D 12 to Vulkan for use by Wine for faster Windows gaming performance on macOS/Linux is being prepared. Wine developers are putting the finishing touches on VKD3D 1.1 as this update. The notable additions to VKD3D 1.1 are MoltenVK support, support for placed resources, and support for geometry shaders. The geometry shaders support should be useful for newer titles granted there still are various other D3D12 missing bits inside VKD3D at this point.