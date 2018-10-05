Red Hat on Kubernetes
How to 'Kubernetize' an OpenStack service
Kuryr-Kubernetes is an OpenStack project, written in Python, that serves as a container network interface (CNI) plugin that provides networking for Kubernetes pods by using OpenStack Neutron and Octavia. The project stepped out of its experimental phase and became a fully supported OpenStack ecosystem citizen in OpenStack's Queens release (the 17th version of the cloud infrastructure software).
One of Kuryr-Kubernetes' main advantages is you don't need to use multiple software development networks (SDNs) for network management in OpenStack and Kubernetes. It also solves the issue of using double encapsulation of network packets when running a Kubernetes cluster on an OpenStack cloud. Imagine using Calico for Kubernetes networking and Neutron for networking the Kubernetes cluster's virtual machines (VMs). With Kuryr-Kubernetes, you use just one SDN—Neutron—to provide connectivity for the pods and the VMs where those pods are running.
Continuous Security with Kubernetes
As the Chief Technologist at Red Hat for the western region, Christian Van Tuin has been architecting solutions for strategic customers and partners for over a decade. He’s lived through the rise of DevOps and containers. And in his role, he’s found that security is the highest adoption barrier for enterprises interested in harnessing the power of containers.
After all, “Now we’re seeing an increasing level of threats for geopolitical reasons, and we’re seeing the dissolving security perimeter,” says Van Tuin. “Everything doesn’t sit behind the firewall in your data center anymore, and there’s a shift to software-based storage, networking and compute. The traditional network base, the fences, are no longer good enough.”
More in Tux Machines
Strong Start for Elastic Company
Security: Git Patch, Endpoint Security, More Patches and Respectre™
Linux Foundation: Open Networking Summit Europe and OpenBMC
