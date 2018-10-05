Linux Foundation: Open Networking Summit Europe and OpenBMC The future of networking: Open source networking is the 'new norm' If you weren’t in Amsterdam last week, you missed an extremely exciting conference – the Open Networking Summit Europe 2018. This Linux Foundation event drew more than 700 networking, development and operations leaders and enterprise users from open source service providers, cloud companies, and more. Chief among the conference themes was the idea that open source networking is the "new norm," with lots of vendors attesting to how this theme is playing out in the IT industry. Dan Kohn who leads the Linux Foundation's Cloud Native Computing Foundation cites cost savings, improved resilience and higher development velocity for both bug fixes and the rolling out of new features for this change. Arpit Joshipura, General Manager of Networking at The Linux Foundation used the term "open-sourcification" in his keynote.

OpenBMC Is Aiming For Its Major Debut In Early 2019 The OpenBMC project hosted by the Linux Foundation to begin providing open-source Baseboard Management Controller firmware stacks is planning for its first major/official release in 2019 as this collaborative community project from leading software and hardware vendors. Sai Dasari presented last month at the Open-Source Firmware Conference about this "alternative firmware stack" targeting BMCs for servers and other data center / enterprise hardware. The current OpenBMC is forged from the original efforts by Facebook and IBM engineers but now with taking cues from Microsoft, Intel, Google, and other organizations. OpenBMC itself relies on a unified firmware interface and runs a Yocto embedded Linux distribution whereby the different BMC services from firmware updating to sensor monitoring is exposed over D-Bus and does rely on systemd.