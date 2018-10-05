Android Leftovers
Open source software provider Zabbix released version 4.0 of its open source network monitoring software. The latest version includes more data visualization capabilities, updated agent items, a boost in performance, and more. Zabbix started as a hobby project of the company’s current CEO, owner, and product manager Alexei Vladishev. He was working as a system administrator for a Latvian bank and needed a tool for managing the performance and availability of the bank’s network. Vladishev published the first version of his universal software under the open source license called Zabbix in 2001. In 2005, he started a company with the same name to support the platform’s development and provide support services.
