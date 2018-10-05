Today in Techrights
- Is Hyatt an Inventor or a Tax Evader?
- The European Patent Office Has Assaulted Patent Quality While Trying to Distract From That
- The Unified Patent Court (UPC) is Obsolete for More Reasons Than the German Constitutional Court, But Team UPC in the UK Refuses to Give Up
- Links 5/10/2018: Mesa 18.2.2 Released, First Release of libxmlb
-
New Chromium change makes it easier to uninstall Chrome OS Linux apps
The most recent release of Chrome OS added Linux app support, but it’s clear the feature has a long way to go before leaving beta. A new Chromium code change has been discovered that will bring some simplicity and consistency when you want to uninstall Chrome OS Linux apps. Because of the inclusion of innovative Linux app support in Chrome OS 69, more users have been getting exposed to the wide world of Linux apps, some for the first time. These first time users may not necessarily have a great experience, as Linux can sometimes be a little rough around the edges. The best example of this is in app installation and removal. Currently, to uninstall Chrome OS Linux apps, you need to use the command line or a separately installed package manager application. Chrome OS’s Linux app support does not come with an instruction manual, and this procedure is not necessarily intuitive.
Zabbix Debuts Latest Version of Its Open Source Monitoring Software
Open source software provider Zabbix released version 4.0 of its open source network monitoring software. The latest version includes more data visualization capabilities, updated agent items, a boost in performance, and more. Zabbix started as a hobby project of the company’s current CEO, owner, and product manager Alexei Vladishev. He was working as a system administrator for a Latvian bank and needed a tool for managing the performance and availability of the bank’s network. Vladishev published the first version of his universal software under the open source license called Zabbix in 2001. In 2005, he started a company with the same name to support the platform’s development and provide support services.
