Fedora-Based Desktops
A Fedora 28 Remix for Tegra using i3
This is dedicated to older Tegra such as Tegra20, Tegra30 and Tegra114. It can work on Tegra K1, but at this time, using Fedora 29 is a better choice. Specially as Fedora 29 on Tegra K1 have support for GPU acceleration with nouveau.
The image integrates the grate-driver that provides a reverse-engineer mesa driver (FLOSS, but not yet upstream). This only advertises OpenGL 1.4 yet, but it can at least run glxgears fine. This is not the case with the softpipe driver on Tegra20.
[...]
Interested in having an official i3 spin in Fedora? For Tegra, it will depends on the upstreaming of the grate-driver, but I've submitted a PR to have an i3 spin. As some arm or aarch64 based devices that can output display, but may not be able to have enough accelerated desktop capabilities (Unless using a proprietary or downstream driver that won't be in Fedora).
NeuroFedora: towards a ready to use Free/Open source environment for neuroscientists
I've recently resurrected the NeuroFedora SIG. Many thanks to Igor and the others who had worked on it in the past and have given us a firm base to build on.
