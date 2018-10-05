Language Selection

Fedora-Based Desktops

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 6th of October 2018 02:14:39 PM Filed under
GNU
Linux
Red Hat
  • A Fedora 28 Remix for Tegra using i3

    This is dedicated to older Tegra such as Tegra20, Tegra30 and Tegra114. It can work on Tegra K1, but at this time, using Fedora 29 is a better choice. Specially as Fedora 29 on Tegra K1 have support for GPU acceleration with nouveau.

    The image integrates the grate-driver that provides a reverse-engineer mesa driver (FLOSS, but not yet upstream). This only advertises OpenGL 1.4 yet, but it can at least run glxgears fine. This is not the case with the softpipe driver on Tegra20.

    [...]

    Interested in having an official i3 spin in Fedora? For Tegra, it will depends on the upstreaming of the grate-driver, but I've submitted a PR to have an i3 spin. As some arm or aarch64 based devices that can output display, but may not be able to have enough accelerated desktop capabilities (Unless using a proprietary or downstream driver that won't be in Fedora).

  • NeuroFedora: towards a ready to use Free/Open source environment for neuroscientists

    I've recently resurrected the NeuroFedora SIG. Many thanks to Igor and the others who had worked on it in the past and have given us a firm base to build on.

Programming: DebDialer, Python Unicode Mess, Plain Old Documentation (pod) and TLCockpit

  • DebDialer : Handling phone numbers on Linux Desktops | GSoC 2018
    This summer I had the chance to contribute to Debian as a part of GSoC. I built a desktop application, debdialer for handling tel: URLs and (phone numbers in general) on the Linux Desktop. It is written in Python 3.5.2 and uses PyQt4 to display a popup window. Alternatively, there is also a no-gui option that uses dmenu for input and terminal for output. There is also a modified apk of KDE-Connect to link debdialer with the user’s Android Phone. The pop-up window has numeric and delete buttons, so the user can either use the GUI or keyboard to modify numbers.
  • The Python Unicode Mess
    Unicode has solved a lot of problems. Anyone that remembers the mess of ISO-8859-* vs. CP437 (and of course it’s even worse for non-Western languages) can attest to that. And of course, these days they’re doing the useful work of…. codifying emojis. Emojis aside, things aren’t all so easy. Today’s cause of pain: Python 3. So much pain. Python decided to fully integrate Unicode into the language. Nice idea, right? But here come the problems. And they are numerous.
  • Plain Old Documentation (pod) – write documentation for Perl, Perl software, and Perl modules
    Plain Old Documentation (known as pod) is a simple, lightweight markup language used for writing documentation for Perl, Perl programs, and Perl modules. This markup language is designed to make it easy for programmers to add documentation to their software and modules. Pod markup consists of three basic kinds of paragraphs: ordinary, verbatim, command. There’s also a data paragraph.
  • TLCockpit v1.0
    Today I released v1.0 of TLCockpit, the GUI front-end for the TeX Live Manager tlmgr. [...] CTAN and will soon be available via tlmgr update. As usual, please use the issue page of the github project to report problems.

Security: Supply Chain Security Speculation, 'Digital Shadows' and Apple’s New 'Security' Features

  • Supply Chain Security Speculation
     

    Before the wild speculation though, it must be mentioned that the story is short on evidence and high on flat out denials.

  • This dark web market is dedicated to compromising your emails
    According to research by security company Digital Shadows for as little as $150, dark web sellers are offering to hack into whichever corporate email account the user wants to gain access to -- with many promising access within a week. In some instances, the sellers state they'll only take the payment after they've proved the target has been compromised.
  • Apple’s New Security Features Won’t Let You Repair the MacBook Pro or iMac Pro
    This is according to a document that was distributed to Apple Authorized Service Providers last month, and obtained by MacRumors and Motherboard yesterday. Apple has introduced a new software lock that will make your computer “inoperative” unless Apple’s proprietary system configuration (diagnostics) software has been run.

Mozilla on VR

  • Close Conversation is the Future of Social VR
    In many user experience (UX) studies, the researchers give the participants a task and then observe what happens next. Most research participants are earnest and usually attempt to follow instructions. However, in this study, research participants mostly ignored instructions and just started goofing off with each other once they entered the immersive space and testing the limits of embodiment. The goal of this blog post is to share insights from Hubs by Mozilla usability study that other XR creators could apply to building a multi-user space. The Extended Mind recruited pairs of people who communicate online with each other every day, which led to testing Hubs with people who have very close connections. There were three romantic partners in the study, one pair of roommates, and one set of high school BFFs. The reason that The Extended Mind recruited relatively intimate pairs of people is because they wanted to understand the potential for Hubs as a communication platform for people who already have good relationships. They also believe that they got more insights about how people would use Hubs in a natural environment rather than bringing in one person at a time and asking that person to hang out in VR with a stranger who they just met. The two key insights that this blog post will cover are the ease of conversation that people had in Hubs and the playfulness that they embodied when using it.
  • Drawing and Photos, now in Hubs
    As we covered in our last update, we recently added the ability for you to bring images, videos, and 3D models into the rooms you create in Hubs. This is a great way to bring content to view together in your virtual space, and it all works right in your browser. We’re excited to announce two new features today that will further enrich the ways you can connect and collaborate in rooms you create in Hubs: drawing and easy photo uploads. Hubs now has a pen tool you can use at any time to start drawing in 3D space. This is a great way to express ideas, spark your creativity, or just doodle around. You can draw by holding the pen in your hand if you are in Mixed Reality, or draw using your PC’s mouse or trackpad.

