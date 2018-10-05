How to openwash proprietary surveillance companies
-
Why Facebook Loves Open-Source Firmware [Ed: No, corporations do not "love" anything; they're not people and Microsoft does not "love Linux", it is attacking GNU/Linux]
With the Open-Source Firmware Conference 2018 videos having been uploaded this week, another one of the interesting videos to watch from this conference was about Facebook's preference for open-source firmware.
David Hendricks and Andrea Barberio of Facebook presented at the OSFC 2018 conference last month in Germany. They talked about Facebook's push towards LinuxBoot, OpenBMC, and open-source firmware in general.
-
Microsoft open-sources Infer.NET AI code just in time for the weekend [Ed: Microsoft carries on pretending to be "open" by releasing 'samples' you need proprietary software to run (or 'cloud')]
-
Microsoft open-sources Infer.NET, an AI engine that helps power Azure cloud services [Ed: Openwashing because it is jammed in a proprietary software stack]
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 575 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming: DebDialer, Python Unicode Mess, Plain Old Documentation (pod) and TLCockpit
Security: Supply Chain Security Speculation, 'Digital Shadows' and Apple’s New 'Security' Features
Mozilla on VR
How to openwash proprietary surveillance companies
Recent comments
24 min 37 sec ago
1 hour 46 min ago
2 hours 38 min ago
2 hours 43 min ago
2 hours 52 min ago
3 hours 13 min ago
14 hours 15 min ago
14 hours 28 min ago
1 day 38 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago