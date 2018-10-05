Security: Supply Chain Security Speculation, 'Digital Shadows' and Apple’s New 'Security' Features
Supply Chain Security Speculation
Before the wild speculation though, it must be mentioned that the story is short on evidence and high on flat out denials.
This dark web market is dedicated to compromising your emails
According to research by security company Digital Shadows for as little as $150, dark web sellers are offering to hack into whichever corporate email account the user wants to gain access to -- with many promising access within a week. In some instances, the sellers state they'll only take the payment after they've proved the target has been compromised.
Apple’s New Security Features Won’t Let You Repair the MacBook Pro or iMac Pro
This is according to a document that was distributed to Apple Authorized Service Providers last month, and obtained by MacRumors and Motherboard yesterday. Apple has introduced a new software lock that will make your computer “inoperative” unless Apple’s proprietary system configuration (diagnostics) software has been run.
Programming: DebDialer, Python Unicode Mess, Plain Old Documentation (pod) and TLCockpit
