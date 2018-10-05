Programming: DebDialer, Python Unicode Mess, Plain Old Documentation (pod) and TLCockpit
DebDialer : Handling phone numbers on Linux Desktops | GSoC 2018
This summer I had the chance to contribute to Debian as a part of GSoC. I built a desktop application, debdialer for handling tel: URLs and (phone numbers in general) on the Linux Desktop. It is written in Python 3.5.2 and uses PyQt4 to display a popup window. Alternatively, there is also a no-gui option that uses dmenu for input and terminal for output. There is also a modified apk of KDE-Connect to link debdialer with the user’s Android Phone. The pop-up window has numeric and delete buttons, so the user can either use the GUI or keyboard to modify numbers.
The Python Unicode Mess
Unicode has solved a lot of problems. Anyone that remembers the mess of ISO-8859-* vs. CP437 (and of course it’s even worse for non-Western languages) can attest to that. And of course, these days they’re doing the useful work of…. codifying emojis.
Emojis aside, things aren’t all so easy. Today’s cause of pain: Python 3. So much pain.
Python decided to fully integrate Unicode into the language. Nice idea, right?
But here come the problems. And they are numerous.
Plain Old Documentation (pod) – write documentation for Perl, Perl software, and Perl modules
Plain Old Documentation (known as pod) is a simple, lightweight markup language used for writing documentation for Perl, Perl programs, and Perl modules. This markup language is designed to make it easy for programmers to add documentation to their software and modules.
Pod markup consists of three basic kinds of paragraphs: ordinary, verbatim, command. There’s also a data paragraph.
TLCockpit v1.0
Today I released v1.0 of TLCockpit, the GUI front-end for the TeX Live Manager tlmgr.
[...]
CTAN and will soon be available via tlmgr update. As usual, please use the issue page of the github project to report problems.
