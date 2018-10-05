Kernel: WireGuard, Mir/Wayland, Mesa and AMD
WireGuard v7 Published As What's Hopefully Going Into The Next Kernel
Jason Donenfeld started off his weekend by publishing the seventh and possibly final set of patches for the WireGuard secure network tunnel that is likely to be merged for the upcoming Linux 4.20~5.0 kernel cycle.
The MATE Wayland Port Is Moving Along, NVIDIA Mir Support Still Being Tackled
William Wold of Canonical's Mir team shared their latest weekly progress report on this display server supporting the Wayland protocol. While a short report, the two bits shared are quite interesting.
Mesa Gets Patch For Official Intel Whiskey Lake Support
Back in June there was the initial Whiskey Lake support for the Intel DRM kernel driver ahead of the Whiskey Lake and Amber Lake announcement from late August. Now there is formal Whiskey Lake support for Intel's Mesa code.
AMD Athlon 200GE: Benchmarking The $60 Zen+Vega Chip
