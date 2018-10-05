today's leftovers
Inspur Advances Open Compute Project With New Rack Servers
Datacenter server vendor Inspur is advancing its portfolio with the new OCP Standard Rack Server solution.
The Open Compute Project (OCP) is a multi-stakeholder effort to define and develop open standards-based computing platforms. Among the OCP's standards is the Open Rack, which was first proposed back in 2012. With Open Rack, server racks were widened to 21 inches from what had been the standard 19 inches.
Among the new OCP Standard Servers is a configuration that has been designed with what is known as the Redfish OCP Baseline profile.
Hu explained that large-scale, hyper-scale data centers have always faced technical challenges in management and operation and maintenance. He add that servers and other equipment from different suppliers, closed-source BMC and various standards of related software packages bring many technical obstacles to unified management.
"OpenBMC and Redfish are considered as the management technology and standard for next-generation data centers," Hu said. "Inspur has been tracking the convergence of OpenBMC and Redfish and is the first to complete this work."
The OCP-certified San Jose node is the world's first product certified by the Redfish OCP Baseline Profile, according to Hu. Inspur also developed a fully functional version of OpenBMC that complies with the Redfish standard, making OpenBMC a modular, standardized total solution.
How to use Kolibri to access educational material offline
How to install Zentyal Server on Ubuntu Server 16.10
Ansible reboot Linux machine or server with playbooks
Weekend Reading: Gaming
Games for Linux are booming like never before. The revolution comes courtesy of cross-platform dev tools, passionate programmers and community support. Join us this weekend as we learn about Linux gaming.
LabPlot Histogram
LabPlot has already quite a good feature set that allows to create 2D Cartesian plots with a lot of editing possibilities and with a good variety of different data sources supported. Analysis functionality is also getting more and more extended and matured with every release. Based on the overall good foundation it’s time now to take care also of other plot types and visualization techniques. As part of the next release 2.6 we’re going to ship the histogram.
Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Oppenheimer
Red Hat Inc (RHT) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association
OTR Global Lowers Red Hat (RHT) to Positive
Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Red Hat Inc (RHT)
Elastic, the open-source tech startup behind Uber and Tinder, scores $252m IPO
Elastic, search company for Uber and Tinder, nearly doubles in IPO
EuroBSDCon Bucharest Romania
Programming: DebDialer, Python Unicode Mess, Plain Old Documentation (pod) and TLCockpit
Security: Supply Chain Security Speculation, 'Digital Shadows' and Apple’s New 'Security' Features
Mozilla on VR
How to openwash proprietary surveillance companies
