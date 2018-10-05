ExTiX 18.10 – based on Ubuntu “Cosmic Cuttlefish” – with LXQt 0.13.0, Refracta Tools, Calamares Installer and kernel 4.18.12-exton – a non-efi Build 181006
I have made a new extra version of ExTiX – The Ultimate Linux System. I call it ExTiX 18.10 LXQt Live DVD. It is for non-efi computers and VirtualBox/VMware. I.e. you can use the Calamares Installer also in for example VirtualBox and VMware. Which means that you can install ExTiX in any language.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 480 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
ExTiX 18.10 – based on Ubuntu “Cosmic Cuttlefish” – with LXQt 0.13.0, Refracta Tools, Calamares Installer and kernel 4.18.12-exton – a non-efi Build 181006
I have made a new extra version of ExTiX – The Ultimate Linux System. I call it ExTiX 18.10 LXQt Live DVD. It is for non-efi computers and VirtualBox/VMware. I.e. you can use the Calamares Installer also in for example VirtualBox and VMware. Which means that you can install ExTiX in any language.
Android Leftovers
today's leftovers
Kernel: WireGuard, Mir/Wayland, Mesa and AMD
Recent comments
1 min 2 sec ago
9 min 58 sec ago
23 min 24 sec ago
9 hours 1 min ago
10 hours 24 min ago
11 hours 15 min ago
11 hours 20 min ago
11 hours 29 min ago
11 hours 51 min ago
22 hours 53 min ago