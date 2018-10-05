CodeLobster – New PHP IDE for Linux Systems

This article focuses on CodeLobster, an innovative free to download PHP editor and environment for web development. This application has been available for Windows for a long time. But the developers have recently released versions for Linux and Mac OS. So CodeLobster is now a cross-platform IDE. The Linux community has access to a lot of free and open source software, including various software development environments.

NixOS 18.09 Released With Upgrade To GNOME 3.28, Newer Systemd & Glibc

NixOS, the Linux distribution built atop the unique and functional Nix package manager, is out with its latest operating system refresh.

The Leading Linux Desktop Platform Issues Of 2018

Linux developer Simon Peter who has spent years working on application standards like AppImage and Klik recently presented on what he believes are the 2018 Desktop Linux Platform Issues and the unfortunate continually moving target of "the year of the Linux desktop" that never materializes.